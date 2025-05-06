Horror Movie News

Influencers: Georgina Campbell joins Cassandra Naud in sequel to horror thriller Influencer

By
Posted 6 hours ago
Production has wrapped on the Shudder horror sequel Influencers, starring Cassandra Naud and Georgina CampbellProduction has wrapped on the Shudder horror sequel Influencers, starring Cassandra Naud and Georgina Campbell

This month marks the two year anniversary of the Shudder streaming service releasing writer/director Kurtis David Harder’s horror thriller Influencer – so this was the perfect time for Deadline to reveal that Harder has wrapped production on the sequel Influencers, in which returning star Cassandra Naud is joined by Barbarian‘s Georgina Campbell. Shudder has already picked up the distribution rights in English-speaking territories.

Influencer showed us what happens when “a social media star vacationing in Thailand meets a mysterious woman, leading to unexpected and dangerous consequences.” Influencers moves the setting to southern France and watches as a young woman’s chilling fascination with murder and identity theft sends her life into a whirlwind of chaos. Pic deepens a cinematic universe built around themes of deception, online identity, and the darker sides of curated personas, offering an expanded canvas compared to the original. Lisa Delamar (Survive), Jonathan Whitesell (The 100), Veronica Long (Billy the Kid), and Dylan Playfair (Letterkenny) are also in the cast.

Harder provided the following statement: “With Influencers, I wanted to revisit the themes of control and illusion, but from a new angle — one that’s more seductive, more dangerous, and more unhinged. It’s a film that plays with perception. Fans of Influencer will feel something familiar beneath the surface, but the real fun is discovering just how deep those connections run.

Coming our way from Jackrabbit Media, Influencers is produced by Jack Campbell, Chris Ball, Taylor Nodrick, Rebecca Campbell, Micah Henry, and Harder. Jackrabbit Media will be presenting the international rights to potential buyers at the Cannes film market. Before Influencer, Kurtis David Harder previously directed the 2011 drama Cody Fitz, the 2017 sci-fi thriller Incontrol, and the 2019 horror film Spiral. He has also produced several films, including Still/Born, Fake Blood, Knuckleball, What Keeps You Alive, Harpoon, Z, Summerland, Superhost, and V/H/S/94.

Shudder SVP Emily Gotto had this to say: “Kurtis has once again crafted a film that’s both sharply contemporary and deeply unsettling. Influencers seduces the viewer with atmosphere and aesthetic before cutting into something darker, smarter, and much more dangerous. It’s exactly the kind of visionary genre storytelling we’re proud to support.” Jackrabbit Media CEO Jack Campbell added, “We couldn’t be more excited to share Influencers with the world. Kurtis has elevated his vision in every way — the film is more elegant, more unsettling, and more twisted. We’re confident it will be one of the most talked-about titles at Cannes.

Have you seen Influencer, and are you glad to hear that the sequel Influencers has already wrapped production? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Influencer

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,330 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Influencers News

See More

Livestream horror film Spree has just unleashed a new trailer!

Posted 5 years ago
So this was inevitable. Horror is often a reflection of modern anxieties, and recently there's been a lot of grousing about "the youth" spending too much time on social media, leading to isolation, sociopathy, and fame-seeking as a form of...

A vampire kills off internet influencers one-by-one in With Teeth

Posted 5 years ago
So the upcoming vampire flick WITH TEETH – about a vampire killing off internet "influencers" (i.e. Let's Players, Instagram models, YouTube comedians) – sounds like it could either be really relevant and funny…or insufferable and cringey (ala most "influencer movies",...

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Ballerina
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Karate Kid: Legends
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!

Grand Theft Auto VI, release date

Pop Culture

Rockstar delays GTA VI until 2026

Posted 4 days ago
Rockstar Games has put a delay on the most anticipated games ever, GTA VI, with a new window set for sometime in 2026.