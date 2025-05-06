Influencers: Georgina Campbell joins Cassandra Naud in sequel to horror thriller Influencer

This month marks the two year anniversary of the Shudder streaming service releasing writer/director Kurtis David Harder’s horror thriller Influencer – so this was the perfect time for Deadline to reveal that Harder has wrapped production on the sequel Influencers , in which returning star Cassandra Naud is joined by Barbarian‘s Georgina Campbell. Shudder has already picked up the distribution rights in English-speaking territories.

Influencer showed us what happens when “a social media star vacationing in Thailand meets a mysterious woman, leading to unexpected and dangerous consequences.” Influencers moves the setting to southern France and watches as a young woman’s chilling fascination with murder and identity theft sends her life into a whirlwind of chaos. Pic deepens a cinematic universe built around themes of deception, online identity, and the darker sides of curated personas, offering an expanded canvas compared to the original. Lisa Delamar (Survive), Jonathan Whitesell (The 100), Veronica Long (Billy the Kid), and Dylan Playfair (Letterkenny) are also in the cast.

Harder provided the following statement: “ With Influencers, I wanted to revisit the themes of control and illusion, but from a new angle — one that’s more seductive, more dangerous, and more unhinged. It’s a film that plays with perception. Fans of Influencer will feel something familiar beneath the surface, but the real fun is discovering just how deep those connections run. “

Coming our way from Jackrabbit Media, Influencers is produced by Jack Campbell, Chris Ball, Taylor Nodrick, Rebecca Campbell, Micah Henry, and Harder. Jackrabbit Media will be presenting the international rights to potential buyers at the Cannes film market. Before Influencer, Kurtis David Harder previously directed the 2011 drama Cody Fitz, the 2017 sci-fi thriller Incontrol, and the 2019 horror film Spiral. He has also produced several films, including Still/Born, Fake Blood, Knuckleball, What Keeps You Alive, Harpoon, Z, Summerland, Superhost, and V/H/S/94.

Shudder SVP Emily Gotto had this to say: “ Kurtis has once again crafted a film that’s both sharply contemporary and deeply unsettling. Influencers seduces the viewer with atmosphere and aesthetic before cutting into something darker, smarter, and much more dangerous. It’s exactly the kind of visionary genre storytelling we’re proud to support. ” Jackrabbit Media CEO Jack Campbell added, “ We couldn’t be more excited to share Influencers with the world. Kurtis has elevated his vision in every way — the film is more elegant, more unsettling, and more twisted. We’re confident it will be one of the most talked-about titles at Cannes. “

Have you seen Influencer, and are you glad to hear that the sequel Influencers has already wrapped production? Let us know by leaving a comment below.