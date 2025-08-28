Inground: Alexandra Daddario and John Cho to star in swimming pool horror movie produced by Ridley Scott

Last year, Universal Pictures, Blumhouse Productions, and Atomic Monster brought us the swimming pool horror movie Night Swim, which wasn’t very well received. (You can read our 4/10 review at THIS LINK.) Now, Deadline reports that another swimming pool horror movie is in the works. It’s called Inground , and Alexandra Daddario (Mayfair Witches) and John Cho (Searching) have signed on to star in it. Here’s hoping that this one will go over better than Night Swim did.

Aaron Katz (Gemini) will be directing the film from a screenplay by Dan Dworkin (American Horror Story). Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss, and Sam Roston will produce for Scott Free Productions, while Joshua Harris and Nathan Klingher will produce for Gramercy Park, which is providing the financing. Michael Rothstein, Samuel Hall, and Warren Goz serve as executive producers for north.five.six., alongside Mark Fasano and Ford Corbett of Gramercy Park Media.

Here’s the logline: A recently divorced father attempts to reconnect with his young son by building a swimming pool in his backyard that they can both enjoy over the course of a long, hot summer. What begins as an exciting project turns into a terrifying nightmare.

Inground is expected to start filming in March of 2026.

John Cho recently started in the horror movie AfrAId, which was another poorly received Blumhouse production. He might have more horror cred than you realize, as his credits include the 2019 version of The Grudge, an episode of The Twilight Zone, several episodes of The Exorcist, several episodes of Sleepy Hollow, Caller ID: Entity, and Earth vs. the Spider. In addition to Mayfair Witches, Alexandra Daddario’s credits include Songbird, We Summon the Darkness, We Have Always Lived in the Castle, American Horror Story, Burying the Ex, Bereavement, The Attic, and Texas Chainsaw 3D. (Don’t blame her for the memorable “Do your thing, cuz” line.)

Are you interested in watching a Ridley Scott-produced swimming pool horror movie that stars Alexandra Daddario and John Cho? Share your thoughts on Inground by leaving a comment below. I wasn’t impressed by Night Swim and don’t find the idea of swimming pool horror to be that exciting in general, but I’m willing to give Inground a chance.