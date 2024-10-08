Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a limited engagement in IMAX cinemas and a 4K Collector’s Edition

By
Interstellar, Christopher Nolan, IMAX, anniversary

One of Christopher Nolan’s most enigmatic films, Interstellar, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, and Paramount Pictures is marking the momentous occasion with limited screenings in IMAX cinemas this December. The exclusive limited engagement of Interstellar blasts off on December 6, 2024, with tickets going on sale on November 7. In addition, a Collector’s Edition 4K Ultra HD set will arrive on December 10, 2024.

In Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, a team of pioneers undertakes the most important mission in human history—to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars. Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey stars as the ex-pilot turned farmer who is forced to leave his family and a foundering Earth behind to lead an expedition traveling beyond this galaxy.

Known as one of the headiest dramas in science-fiction cinema, Interstellar distorts time and space to deliver a heartfelt story about family, connections through time, and unbreakable familial bonds. Nolan’s cerebral epic earned $730 million worldwide and five Oscar nominations, with a win for Best Visual Effects. The film features an extraordinary cast, including Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, John Lithgow, Michael Caine, Timothée Chalamet, Ellen Burstyn, Bill Irwin, Wes Bentley, David Oyelowo, Casey Affleck, and more.

Paramount shared details about Interstellar’s 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition on Tuesday, saying, “This must-own, limited-edition set includes the iconic film on both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Disc, as well as a third Blu-ray with more than two hours of new and legacy bonus content that delves into the science of the film, its groundbreaking production, and a brand-new discussion of the film’s impact ten years later. The set also includes access to a Digital copy of the film, reproductions of five costume patches, five theatrical poster reproductions, and a never-before-seen storyboard sequence from the director’s archives.”

Interstellar, Christopher Nolan
Interstellar, 4K Ultra HD

Bonus content is detailed below:

The Future Is Now: A Look Back at INTERSTELLAR – NEW!

Explore the impact of INTERSTELLAR 10 years later through new interviews with director/co-writer Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, executive producer Kip Thorne, and co-writer Jonathan Nolan. From the development of prophetic black hole visuals to revolutionary production design for IMAX, further context is provided by colleagues and fans including director Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings) and director Denis Villeneuve (Dune).

·       The Science of Interstellar

·       Inside Interstellar:  

o   Plotting an Interstellar Journey         

o   Life on Cooper’s Farm                            

o   The Dust                                                     

o   TARS and CASE                                                       

o   The Cosmic Sounds of Interstellar    

o   The Space Suits                                                       

o   The Endurance                                                        

o   Shooting in Iceland: Miller’s Planet / Mann’s Planet        

o   The Ranger and the Lander   

o   Miniatures in Space                 

o   The Simulation of Zero-G       

o   Celestial Landmarks                               

o   Across All Dimensions and Time

o   Final Thoughts                                                        

·       Roundtables:  

o   Creating Interstellar                 

o   Experiencing Interstellar        

·       Trailers

How do you plan to celebrate Interstellar‘s tenth anniversary? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Paramount Pitures
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Under Salt Marsh, a crime thriller series starring Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly, has expanded its cast with Rafe Spall, Jonathan Pryce, & more
Under Salt Marsh: Rafe Spall, Jonathan Pryce, & 10 more join Kelly Reilly in crime thriller series
Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a limited engagement in IMAX cinemas and a 4K Collector’s Edition
Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are in final negotiations to star in the Paul Feig-directed thriller The Housemaid
gladiator II
Go behind the scenes of Gladiator II with the new featurette
View All

About the Author

8703 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Interstellar News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles