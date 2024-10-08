Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a limited engagement in IMAX cinemas and a 4K Collector’s Edition

One of Christopher Nolan’s most enigmatic films, Interstellar, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, and Paramount Pictures is marking the momentous occasion with limited screenings in IMAX cinemas this December. The exclusive limited engagement of Interstellar blasts off on December 6, 2024, with tickets going on sale on November 7. In addition, a Collector’s Edition 4K Ultra HD set will arrive on December 10, 2024.

In Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, a team of pioneers undertakes the most important mission in human history—to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars. Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey stars as the ex-pilot turned farmer who is forced to leave his family and a foundering Earth behind to lead an expedition traveling beyond this galaxy.

Known as one of the headiest dramas in science-fiction cinema, Interstellar distorts time and space to deliver a heartfelt story about family, connections through time, and unbreakable familial bonds. Nolan’s cerebral epic earned $730 million worldwide and five Oscar nominations, with a win for Best Visual Effects. The film features an extraordinary cast, including Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, John Lithgow, Michael Caine, Timothée Chalamet, Ellen Burstyn, Bill Irwin, Wes Bentley, David Oyelowo, Casey Affleck, and more.

Paramount shared details about Interstellar’s 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition on Tuesday, saying, “This must-own, limited-edition set includes the iconic film on both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Disc, as well as a third Blu-ray with more than two hours of new and legacy bonus content that delves into the science of the film, its groundbreaking production, and a brand-new discussion of the film’s impact ten years later. The set also includes access to a Digital copy of the film, reproductions of five costume patches, five theatrical poster reproductions, and a never-before-seen storyboard sequence from the director’s archives.”

Bonus content is detailed below:

The Future Is Now: A Look Back at INTERSTELLAR – NEW!

Explore the impact of INTERSTELLAR 10 years later through new interviews with director/co-writer Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, executive producer Kip Thorne, and co-writer Jonathan Nolan. From the development of prophetic black hole visuals to revolutionary production design for IMAX, further context is provided by colleagues and fans including director Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings) and director Denis Villeneuve (Dune).

· The Science of Interstellar

· Inside Interstellar:

o Plotting an Interstellar Journey

o Life on Cooper’s Farm

o The Dust

o TARS and CASE

o The Cosmic Sounds of Interstellar

o The Space Suits

o The Endurance

o Shooting in Iceland: Miller’s Planet / Mann’s Planet

o The Ranger and the Lander

o Miniatures in Space

o The Simulation of Zero-G

o Celestial Landmarks

o Across All Dimensions and Time

o Final Thoughts

· Roundtables:

o Creating Interstellar

o Experiencing Interstellar

· Trailers

