Interview: Billy Crystal, Jacobi Jupe, Judith Light, and Rosie Perez Talk Apple TV’s Before

Billy Crystal has long been a favorite of mine when it comes to comedy. Classics like When Harry Met Sally, Throw Momma From the Train and Cityslickers all played a part of my younger years. And now, a new audience is going to see Mr. Crystal in a very different type of role. Before, created by Sarah Thorp, offered the actor the chance to do something fresh. And something a little scary. The story revolves around a child psychiatrist dealing with the loss of his wife (Judith Light) and a troubled new patient (Jacobi Jupe). The cast also includes terrific performances from young Jupe and the lovely Rosie Perez. The new series is now playing on AppleTV+ (read our review HERE).

I’ve long admired Mr. Crystal’s work, it was terrific sitting down with him for the first time. He and his co-star Jupe discussed working together. With Crystal, it was a departure from the more comedy infused performances and he discussed working with Sarah. Jacobi, who is fantastic in the series, was utterly delightful to chat with. The two played off of each other well, and it was nice to speak with both. Before is a very well acted piece, and it’s nice to see that connection between Crystal and Jupe play out in real time.

We also spoke to both Rosie Perez and Judith Light. They both are a first for this interviewer, but I hope it won’t be the last. Both were incredible to speak with. For Ms. Light, she talked about playing an intriguing part of this spooky tale. Seemingly, her character may very well be a key to what’s coming throughout the series. And as for Rosie, like her co-stars, it was nice to see her in material that lends itself to the genre. It was a pleasure speaking to this cast, and now it’s your turn. Will you be checking out Before? If you like mind-benders, it may be the perfect October watch for your viewing pleasure.