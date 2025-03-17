Interview: Samara Weaving, Ray Nicholson and Jimmy Warden stalk their way through their new film, Borderline

I’m not sure there’s another actress within the horror genre as loyal as Samara Weaving. Even as she branches out into other fare, she always makes her way back to the genre. Now, she’s teaming with her husband Jimmy Warden to give us some of his signature Cocaine Bear spirit (on which he was a writer). Borderline follows a 90s popstar who is being stalked by a man who’s living in a total fantasy world where he thinks he’s dating said popstar. While not quite as over the top as a bear killing people fueled on cocaine, Borderline certainly impresses (Check out my review HERE).

It’s always a treat to talk to Samara, as she’s very affable and clearly has a deep love for all things horror. Her character Sofia is a bit more restrained, so she gets to play more of the “straight man” to some of the more over the top characters in Borderline. This is really Ray Nicholson’s movie and he absolutely shines. Ray discusses how much fun he had playing such an unhinged character and who influenced the performance. Then writer/director Jimmy Warden tells us which unique prop he made sure to take home from set. If you’ve seen the film, you’ll know exactly which one I’m talking about. Check out all the fun in the video above!

Borderline plot: COCAINE BEAR writer Jimmy Warden makes his twisted directorial debut in this edge-of-your-seat thriller that follows a dangerously persistent stalker (SMILE 2’s Ray Nicholson) who invades the home of a ‘90s pop superstar (READY OR NOT’s Samara Weaving) with grand delusions of a wedding. With her life on the line and help from her loyal bodyguard, she must escape the stalker’s sinister grip before they tie the knot.

BORDERLINE IS NOW PLAYING IN THEATERS AND AVAILABLE DIGITALLY ON MARCH 14TH, 2025.