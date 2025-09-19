Interview: Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie take us on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Rising star director Kogonada seems to have a fascination with watching Colin Farrell dance. If you saw his film After Yang, you probably remember the opening credits, in which all the actors—including Farrell—participated in an elaborately choreographed sequence. Now that Farrell has re-teamed with Kogonada for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, you wouldn’t be wrong to assume that once again Farrell cuts a rug. This time, though, he becomes a full-on song-and-dance man, hoofing his way through a number from How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

So how does a musical number end up in a contemporary romance? It’s all part of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’s unique story, where two people (Farrell and Margot Robbie) meet at a wedding and wind up on a journey through time thanks to the magical GPS in their 1994 Saturn. They relive seminal moments, and for Farrell’s character, one of them involves a big musical number.

Recently, I had the chance to sit down with Farrell and Robbie for a fun interview. Farrell admitted he couldn’t get over how silly he felt performing the number, while Robbie gleefully mocked him throughout. Their chemistry is undeniable, and it comes through in the interview—as does their shared passion for Kogonada’s film. Fittingly, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey marks the first project for both actors after two career-defining roles: Farrell following up The Penguin and Robbie making her return after the Barbie juggernaut.

Check out our interviews above and read my review HERE. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is now playing.