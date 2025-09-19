Interviews

Interview: Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie take us on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

By
Posted 5 hours ago

Rising star director Kogonada seems to have a fascination with watching Colin Farrell dance. If you saw his film After Yang, you probably remember the opening credits, in which all the actors—including Farrell—participated in an elaborately choreographed sequence. Now that Farrell has re-teamed with Kogonada for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, you wouldn’t be wrong to assume that once again Farrell cuts a rug. This time, though, he becomes a full-on song-and-dance man, hoofing his way through a number from How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

So how does a musical number end up in a contemporary romance? It’s all part of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’s unique story, where two people (Farrell and Margot Robbie) meet at a wedding and wind up on a journey through time thanks to the magical GPS in their 1994 Saturn. They relive seminal moments, and for Farrell’s character, one of them involves a big musical number.

Recently, I had the chance to sit down with Farrell and Robbie for a fun interview. Farrell admitted he couldn’t get over how silly he felt performing the number, while Robbie gleefully mocked him throughout. Their chemistry is undeniable, and it comes through in the interview—as does their shared passion for Kogonada’s film. Fittingly, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey marks the first project for both actors after two career-defining roles: Farrell following up The Penguin and Robbie making her return after the Barbie juggernaut.

Check out our interviews above and read my review HEREA Big Bold Beautiful Journey is now playing.

Tags:

About the Author

Chris Bumbray
Editor-in-Chief - JoBlo
5,428 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Goodfellas, A Clockwork Orange, Boogie Nights, Goldfinger, Casablanca, Scarface (83 version), read more Heat, The Guns of Navarone, The Dirty Dozen, Pulp Fiction, Taxi Driver, Blade Runner, any film noir

Likes: Movies, LP's, James Bond, true hollywood memoirs, The Bret Easton read more Ellis Podcast, every sixties british pop band, every 80s new wave band - in fact just generally all eighties songs, even the really shit ones, and of course, Tom Friggin' Cruise!

Latest A Big Bold Beautiful Journey News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

What If Al Pacino Played Han Solo?

Posted 2 weeks ago
What the Force?! Did you know that George Lucas initially wanted the legendary Al Pacino to play Han Solo in Star Wars?

Top Celebrity Stories!