Interview: Jordana Brewster gets into all things Cellar Door!

Jordana Brewster playfully gives JoBlo crap for their poor review, while getting into why Cellar Door was such a fun project for her.

By

With the absurd amount of content we’re inundated with in this era of streaming, I often find myself avoiding trailers when I can. This allows for films to come along and surprise me given my complete lack of expectations. I’d recommend taking this option when it comes to Cellar Door, the Jordana Brewster and Scott Speedman film that feels like it will be one thing and goes in an entirely different direction. What seems like supernatural hokeyness, turns into a more Fatal Attraction-style story of broken trust and murder. And as someone who has to watch a lot of indie horror for the job, I love those who do something a bit different.

I had an absolute blast talking with Jordana Brewster about Cellar Door. She had to be sure to give our other critic Alex Maidy some flack for his poor review of the film (thanks Alex) and under other circumstances, my soul would have probably escaped my body during that moment. But thankfully Jordana kept things light and we were able to get past it with a laugh. It helped that I actually got a kick out of the film. She gets into why her chemistry with Scott Speedman is so great, the most important element to get her to accept a role, and how she feels about the ending of the Fast and Furious franchise being right around the corner. This is a great talk that you won’t want to miss.

CELLAR DOOR PLOT: Looking for a fresh start after a miscarriage, a couple (Brewster and Speedman) find themselves being gifted the house of their dreams from a wealthy homeowner (Laurence Fishburne) with one caveat – they can never open the cellar door. Whether they can live without knowing triggers shocking consequences.

CELLAR DOOR IS PLAYING IN SELECT THEATERS AND ON DIGITAL NOVEMBER 1ST, 2024.

Cellar Door
Related
Cellar Door Review: Scott Speedman and Jordana Brewster inhabit a different kind of haunted house

Tags: , ,
icon More Horror Movie Interviews
Interview: Jordana Brewster gets into all things Cellar Door!
Don’t Move: Red Carpet Interviews from the premiere of Netflix’s sleeper horror hit!
Returning Five Nights at Freddy's cast member Matthew Lillard has revealed that the sequel starts filming in October
Interview: Matthew Lillard on Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Horror Movies and More!
Barbara crampton interview
Interview: Barbara Crampton Talks To JoBlo About Her Recent Horror Hits!
View All

About the Author

303 Articles Published

Tyler Nichols is a horror fanatic who resides in Michigan and is always on the hunt for the next great film. When not scouring the internet for movie news, he is usually off watching something dark, writing nonsensical musings, or playing in some fantastical video game world. While horror takes up most of his time, he still makes time for films of all types, with a certain affinity for the strange and unusual. He’s also an expert on all things Comic Book Cinema. In addition to reviews and interviews here on JoBlo.com, Tyler also helps with JoBlo Horror Originals where he’s constantly trying to convince viewers to give lesser-known horror films a chance.

Latest Horror News

Load more articles