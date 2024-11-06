Interview: Jordana Brewster gets into all things Cellar Door!

With the absurd amount of content we’re inundated with in this era of streaming, I often find myself avoiding trailers when I can. This allows for films to come along and surprise me given my complete lack of expectations. I’d recommend taking this option when it comes to Cellar Door, the Jordana Brewster and Scott Speedman film that feels like it will be one thing and goes in an entirely different direction. What seems like supernatural hokeyness, turns into a more Fatal Attraction-style story of broken trust and murder. And as someone who has to watch a lot of indie horror for the job, I love those who do something a bit different.

I had an absolute blast talking with Jordana Brewster about Cellar Door. She had to be sure to give our other critic Alex Maidy some flack for his poor review of the film (thanks Alex) and under other circumstances, my soul would have probably escaped my body during that moment. But thankfully Jordana kept things light and we were able to get past it with a laugh. It helped that I actually got a kick out of the film. She gets into why her chemistry with Scott Speedman is so great, the most important element to get her to accept a role, and how she feels about the ending of the Fast and Furious franchise being right around the corner. This is a great talk that you won’t want to miss.

CELLAR DOOR PLOT: Looking for a fresh start after a miscarriage, a couple (Brewster and Speedman) find themselves being gifted the house of their dreams from a wealthy homeowner (Laurence Fishburne) with one caveat – they can never open the cellar door. Whether they can live without knowing triggers shocking consequences.

CELLAR DOOR IS PLAYING IN SELECT THEATERS AND ON DIGITAL NOVEMBER 1ST, 2024.