Interview: Castle, Scare Tactics & Life of Chuck star Molly C. Quinn Sits Down With JoBlo To Discuss Her Career

I’ve been very fortunate in my career here at JoBlo to chat with various actors for extended times about their careers. Getting to go over Weird Science with Anthony Michael Hall is still a life highlight. Getting to talk about a wide variety of projects versus just the most recent one that they’re promoting provides insight that we otherwise wouldn’t receive. So I was very grateful to be able to sit down for an interview with Mike Flanagan regular Molly C. Quinn to talk about her unique career.

Being a massive Flanagan fan, Molly and I geeked out a bit about the sheer brilliance of the writer/director. Really, this was just a great excuse to be able to gush about a filmmaker I admire with someone who knows his work on a personal level. Molly gives some really insightful answers and this feels far from the usual guarded interview that can come from a publicity circuit. Molly’s energy is infectious as she goes over what makes Flanagan so special, joining the Night Vale podcast network, as well as what it’s like to scare people for a living. Make sure to check out Scare Tactics on the USA Network as well as Unlicensed on Audible. And don’t forget to check her out in Life of Chuck early next year.

Unlicensed Season 2 plot synopsis: T.L. Thompson returns as the series narrator, and Molly C. Quinn and Lusia Strus reprise their roles as the unlicensed private detectives Molly Hatch and Lou Rosen who work in the far reaches of Los Angeles County, where the glamor of Hollywood fades into the long empty of the desert.

