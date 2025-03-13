Interview: Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, and More Talk Novocaine

Novocaine, the new flick from filmmakers Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, is one of the most original origin stories I’ve had the experience of seeing. Jack Quaid is Nathan Caine. And as the advertising suggests, he feels no pain. And my oh my, would that be a terrible thing to experience. The movie shatters the fantasy of a painless life. One of the best things about this high octane – with a strong romantic comedy element – feature is the cast. Jack Quaid is fantastic. Amber Midthunder is fantastic. And the villains are supervillainous. Ray Nicholson and Jacob Batalon prove to be seriously messed up baddies. It’s a clear crowdpleaser wearing its R-rating proudly with the over-the-top violence.

Saturday, I spent the day interviewing the cast of Novocaine and playing a punching bag game, where I had the high score, which made me appreciate the flick all the more.

You know that feeling where you are certain you’ve met someone before but have no memory of when? The exact same thing happened to me and Jack. He had the same feeling. After trying to remember where we had met beforehand, the three of us had a lovely time making Mr. Quaid blush. Talking action and Novocaine were very engaging. We even chatted off-camera as I was heading out. Both of these two were instant favorites of mine.

Next up, I had another awesome time speaking with Ray Nicholson and Jacob Batalon. Having been subject to Ray’s menacing smile from the Smile 2 advertising, it was great to find such a genuinely lovely fellow. The two talked about playing bad guys and working with the filmmakers, Dan and Robert. It was such a refreshingly engaging group to speak to.

Finally, I sat down with Dan Berk and Robert Olsen. We talked about creating a character who makes the most of his disabilities. And how that, for this viewer, can be a powerful thing. If only Jack had been in the room. The two talked about watching Quaid on The Boys and having him be the dream leading man for their origin story. They got him. And the movie is all the better for it. It is impossible not to see the actor’s charisma fully displayed in Novocaine.

Novocaine opens this Friday at a theatre near you.