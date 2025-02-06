Pain is an illusion for Jack Quaid in the Super Bowl LIX trailer for the upcoming action film Novocaine

Jack Quaid can’t feel anything as he risks his life to rescue the girl of his dreams in Paramount’s Novocaine Super Bowl trailer.

Super Bowl LIX kicks off this Sunday, bringing a deluge of celebrity-endorsed product placements, cleverly written commercials (we hope), and upcoming film and television trailers. However, some adverts are too excited to wait for the big day, so Paramount’s action-oriented roller coaster, Novocaine, is getting ahead of the pack with a brand-new Super Bowl trailer before the big game.

Dan Berk and Robert Olsen direct Novocaine from a script by Lars Jacobson. The film, coming to theaters on March 14, 2025, stars Jack Quaid, an everyman with CIPA (Congenital Insensitivity to Pain with Anhidrosis), meaning he cannot feel pain. When the girl of his dreams (Amber Midthunder) is kidnapped, Nate (Quaid) turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength in his fight to get her back.

Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Betty Gabriel, Matt Walsh, Lou Beatty Jr., Evan Hengst, Conrad Kemp, and Jacob Batalon star in Novocaine as the action film’s primary players.

In the Novocaine Super Bowl trailer, Nate pulls out all the stops to help rescue a woman taken after an intense bank heist. As he finds himself surviving one impossible situation after the next, he uses his unique condition to his advantage to rescue the only girl who makes him feel something.

We spoke with Novocaine directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen about the movie, digging deep into the film’s themes, influences, and true-to-life representation. Speaking about portraying CIPA on film, the duo said the following:

“It’s a fascinating medical condition. There are obviously liberties taken with the condition in Novocaine, as it’s very debilitating. Anyone who knows about people with that condition would say that what we’re doing goes beyond the ability of someone in that situation. At the same time, it’s a movie. We wanted to tell a story about this disability, but also someone who learns to turn that condition into a weapon. Nathan has felt like a liability his whole life, but in the movie, he turns that disability into a superpower. We did test screenings, and people really responded to the idea of a character turning their disability into a superpower, and the feedback was very positive. A lot of them were happy to see someone with a disability using it to their advantage like it was something not to be ashamed of.”

