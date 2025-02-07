Interview: Puppy Bowl XXI “Rufferee” Dan Schachner discusses The Big Game

It’s game time! No matter where you go, it’s clear that Super Bowl fever is in the air. With the Chiefs and the Eagles getting ready to battle in Super Bowl LIX, the puppies will also get their chance to shine. Yes, I’m talking about Puppy Bowl XXI. In preparation for Sunday’s event, Dan Schachner, the presentation’s “Rufferee,” is ready for the job. You can check out our interview with the rufferee in the video embedded above!

Stepping into the interview, I was excited to hear all about the adorable doggies prepping for their time in the spotlight. And Dan was the perfect guy to share his story. The host/actor/dog lover discussed getting involved with Puppy Bowl, and one of the things that tugged my heartstrings was the mission statement that he shared: They want to help. With the presentation raising this much awareness on pet adoption and pet fostering, they are doing exactly that. It sounds like a great opportunity for animals to be placed in loving homes, bringing a whole lot of joy.

It was incredibly enjoyable speaking to Dan. The man’s love of animals put a smile on my face. How many of you tune in for the Puppy Bowl in addition to the Super Bowl? Frankly, that sounds like a fun mix!

Get ready for doggies in Puppy Bowl XXI, which will be simulcast on February 9th on Animal Planet, TBS, Discovery Channel, truTV, Max, and Discovery+!