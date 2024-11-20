Interview: Ridley Scott, Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, and More Talk Gladiator 2

When Gladiator hit the big screen in 2000, it created quite the cinematic buzz. The film earned a ton of praise from both critics and fans alike, earning Academy Awards for Crowe and the coveted “Best Picture” – among other nominations and wins. While Ridley Scott did not win for his nomination, he more importantly had a bonafied hit on his hands. And this weekend, the director is bringing audiences back into the world of battles to the death in the long awaited sequel, Gladiator 2. Replacing Russell Crowe this time around is Paul Mescal. Returning from the original film is Connie Nielsen. And rounding out the cast, you have Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Derek Jacobi, and more.

Recently, I had the great honor of speaking with several cast members, as well as the legendary director himself. First up, Paul Mescal and Ridley Scott discussed returning to the brutal time of the Gladiator. As well, Scott discussed the casting of Mescal, and where he discovered him. And like him, it’s the first performance I was introduced to Mescal as well, and I’ve enjoyed his career ever since. And this sequel was no exception. It’s quite the entertaining flick. Having spoken to Ridley before, it is always a thrill to hear what the man has to say. As well, it was a pleasure speaking to both of these fine fellows.

We also spoke one one-on-one with Connie Nielsen, Denzel Washington, and Fred Hirchinger. Nielsen, who is excellent in the role, is an incredibly charming interview. She talked about returning, and the impact on the film and the character. The great Mr. Washington discussed his characters relationship to the role played by Mescal. And of course, working with Ridley Scott, who he has worked with quite often. And finally, one of my my new favorite actors, Fred Hechinger was happy to talk about playing the spoiled and deeply wounded Emperor Caracalla. If you haven’t seen him in Thelma, I highly recommend that as well.

Gladiator 2 heads into the arena this Friday. READ OUR REVIEW!