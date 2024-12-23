Light the Yule Log and raise a goblet of egg nog! Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II is coming to digital platforms on Christmas Eve

Nothing says Christmas like watching beefy men battle to the death! Thankfully, Paramount Pictures is ready to give the people what they want by bringing Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II to digital on Tuesday, December 24. The Certified Fresh sequel is in theaters now, but if the thought of sneaking off to the cinema will earn you a guilt trip from family members, rest knowing you can experience the action of Gladiator II in the comfort of your home. The film will be available to purchase for $24.99 or rent for $19.99.

In addition to bringing the film to digital platforms before Gladiator II’s theatrical run comes to a close, fans who purchase the movie through Fandango at Home will be able to enjoy special bonus features about the making of the film, the star-studded cast, and the epic combat sequences, along with deleted scenes. If you feel fuzzy about the events of Gladiator (2000), fear not; a combo bundle with both films is available for $34.99.

Here’s the official synopsis for Gladiator II from Paramount Pictures:

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Gladiator II stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Senzel Washington, Derek Jacobi, Joseph Quinn, and more.

In our Gladiator II review, Chris Bumbray said the film is a “brilliantly made historical epic with a superb ensemble cast and some amazing action.” Chris also says the film’s 150-minute running time blazes by, and he hopes a director’s cut is forthcoming. Gladiator II leaves room for a sequel, allowing Ridley Scott to deliver a thrilling trilogy about the fall of the Roman Empire.

