Interview: Robert Eggers Talks Nosferatu

You’ve likely heard the hype. This Christmas, Robert Eggers brings us his fourth feature film, as he offers the legend of Nosferatu to the big screen. Eggers remake or reboot, whatever you’d like to call it, is an exceptional film. The performances from Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and Willem Dafoe are terrific. Yet it is both Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgard that bring a bloody heart and soul to this darkly beautiful and haunting feature. It’s rare to see such care taken to create a villain with tons more depth than your generic movie monster. Eggers examines this by incorporating elements of both the original Nosferatu and the legacy of Dracula.

Recently, we sat down to interview Mr. Eggers about his latest feature. The filmmaker discussed the influences that went into this dark new nightmare. He talked about merging the elements of Dracula, among others, into the mix. Robert talked about how much care and effort went into bringing his vision to the big screen. And for this viewer, it was a massive treat. If you are a fan of the director, you are likely going to enjoy this quite a bit. After all, take a look at what our own Chris Bumbray had to say about this gorgeous new feature here.

An unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, F.W. Murnau’s 1922 classic Nosferatu has the following synopsis: In this highly influential silent horror film, the mysterious Count Orlok (Max Schreck) summons Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) to his remote Transylvanian castle in the mountains. The eerie Orlok seeks to buy a house near Hutter and his wife, Ellen (Greta Schroeder). After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that Ellen is in grave danger. Meanwhile Orlok’s servant, Knock (Alexander Granach), prepares for his master to arrive at his new home. Werner Herzog directed his own remake of the film in 1979. Murnau’s film had a running time of 94 minutes and Herzog’s is 107 minutes long, so Eggers’ 132 minute version is substantially longer than its predecessors.