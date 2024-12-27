Interview: Robert Eggers Talks Nosferatu

We talk with Robert Eggers about his ambitious and gorgeously haunting take on the legendary horror icon, Nosferatu

By

You’ve likely heard the hype. This Christmas, Robert Eggers brings us his fourth feature film, as he offers the legend of Nosferatu to the big screen. Eggers remake or reboot, whatever you’d like to call it, is an exceptional film. The performances from Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and Willem Dafoe are terrific. Yet it is both Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgard that bring a bloody heart and soul to this darkly beautiful and haunting feature. It’s rare to see such care taken to create a villain with tons more depth than your generic movie monster. Eggers examines this by incorporating elements of both the original Nosferatu and the legacy of Dracula.

Recently, we sat down to interview Mr. Eggers about his latest feature. The filmmaker discussed the influences that went into this dark new nightmare. He talked about merging the elements of Dracula, among others, into the mix. Robert talked about how much care and effort went into bringing his vision to the big screen. And for this viewer, it was a massive treat. If you are a fan of the director, you are likely going to enjoy this quite a bit. After all, take a look at what our own Chris Bumbray had to say about this gorgeous new feature here.

Nosferatu has finally risen! What did you think? Share your thoughts below!

An unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, F.W. Murnau’s 1922 classic Nosferatu has the following synopsis: In this highly influential silent horror film, the mysterious Count Orlok (Max Schreck) summons Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) to his remote Transylvanian castle in the mountains. The eerie Orlok seeks to buy a house near Hutter and his wife, Ellen (Greta Schroeder). After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that Ellen is in grave danger. Meanwhile Orlok’s servant, Knock (Alexander Granach), prepares for his master to arrive at his new home. Werner Herzog directed his own remake of the film in 1979. Murnau’s film had a running time of 94 minutes and Herzog’s is 107 minutes long, so Eggers’ 132 minute version is substantially longer than its predecessors.

Eggers’ take on Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.

Source: AITH
Tags: , , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie Interviews
Interview: Robert Eggers Talks Nosferatu
A trailer has been unveiled for the horror comedy Bloody Axe Wound, starring and produced by Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Interview: Hilarie Burton Morgan, and the cast of Bloody Axe Wound Slash Into Their Film
Interview: Kyle Mooney, Jaeden Martell, and Julian Dennison talk Y2K
Interview: Frank Grillo and Steven C. Miller Tear Into Werewolves!
View All

About the Author

3162 Articles Published
facebook

JimmyO is one of JoBlo.com’s longest-tenured writers, with him reviewing movies and interviewing celebrities since 2007 as the site’s Los Angeles correspondent.

Latest Nosferatu (2024) News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles