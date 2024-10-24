Interview: Danny Trejo, Efren Ramirez and more get into their Seven Samurai-inspired, Seven Cemeteries

Does anyone else remember Project Greenlight? The Ben Affleck and Matt Damon-produced show about giving amateur filmmakers a chance to make a feature-length film with “studio” resources? In its third (and final) season, they would focus on the horror genre, delivering the high energy and quite bonkers, Feast. While it’s sequels are considerably more Grindhouse, there’s still a lot of charm with that first film and a lot of that has to do with director, John Gulager. On the show, Gulager always came across as a bit eccentric. Son of actor Clu Gulager, it’s always been evident that John has a great knowledge of the world of cinema. So it’s not surprising to see him remix the story of the Seven Samurai/The Magnificent Seven into one with zombies and the supernatural. And the humor allows Seven Cemeteries to switch things up just enough.

Talking to the cast of Seven Cemeteries ended up being quite bountiful in its variety. Danny Trejo touched on how much impact he’s able to make on people, as well as helping to get his son started in the world of film. Efren Ramirez talked about the massive lesson he learned from Napolean Dynamite that he takes onto every set (and even gave a shoutout to JoBlo). Maria Canals-Barrera really seemed to relish in getting to play a Bruja (funnily enough, named Bruja). And John Gulager lived up to his persona, getting into why he wanted to tell this remix of the classic Kurosawa film. Watch the video above and check out the movie if you want to have some lighthearted fun with an Undead Western.

SEVEN CEMETERIES plot synopsis: A loose adaptation of the classics The Seven Samurai and The Magnificent Seven in which a recent parolee named Bravo sets out to round up his old posse to save a woman’s ranch from a ruthless drug lord. Only problem is that all his desperado friends are dead. So, with the help of a Mexican witch, he resurrects them for one last mission – only to find out that wrangling the dead is a lot like herding cats.

SEVEN CEMETERIES is In Theaters, On Digital, and On Demand October 11, 2024.