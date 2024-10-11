Seven Cemeteries trailer: Danny Trejo raises the dead to take on a drug lord

Trailer: Danny Trejo raises the dead in the action thriller Seven Cemeteries, the new film from Feast director John Gulager

By

Almost twenty years ago, viewers of the Project Greenlight reality TV series got to watch as John Gulager was hired to direct the creature feature Feast for a producing team that included Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Wes Craven. Feast went over well enough that Gulager was brought back to helm back-to-back sequels, Feast II: Sloppy Seconds and Feast III: The Happy Finish. Since then, he has gone on to direct Piranha 3DD, Zombie Night, and Children of the Corn: Runaway. His latest movie is the action thriller Seven Cemeteries, which was just given a theatrical and digital release today, October 11th, and on Amazon it’s available to rent for the price of $6.99 or purchase for $14.99. To help you decide whether or not Seven Cemeteries is a movie you’d like to check out, we have the trailer embedded above.

Directed by Gulager from a screenplay he crafted with Joel Soisson, Seven Cemeteries is said to be a loose adaptation of the classics The Seven Samurai and The Magnificent Seven in which a recent parolee named Bravo sets out to round up his old posse to save a woman’s ranch from a ruthless drug lord. Only problem is that all his desperado friends are dead. So, with the help of a Mexican witch, he resurrects them for one last mission – only to find out that wrangling the dead is a lot like herding cats.

Danny Trejo (Machete) plays Bravo and is joined in the cast by Maria Canals-Barrera (Wizards of Waverly Place), Sal Lopez (Return of the Living Dead III), Samantha Ashley (The Curse), Efren Ramirez (Napoleon Dynamite), Vincent M. Ward (The Walking Dead), Lew Temple (The Devil’s Rejects), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard), Emma Ramos (New Amsterdam), Terri Hoyos (Cristela), and Richard Esteras (The Bear).

Soisson is a genre regular whose previous writing credits include Trick or Treat, The Prophecy 3: The Ascent, Dracula 2000, Mimic 2, Dracula II: Ascension, The Prophecy: Uprising, Dracula III: Legacy, Hellraiser: Hellworld, The Prophecy: Forsaken, Hollow Man II, Pulse 2: Afterlife, Pulse 3, Children of the Corn: Genesis, Piranha 3DD, and Children of the Corn: Runaway, among others. He produced this film with Talia Bella.

What did you think of the Seven Cemeteries trailer? Will you be watching this movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Seven Cemeteries

Tags: , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Clowntergeist, Bite Night, and Curse of the Nun are now available to watch for free on the JoBlo TV YouTube channel!
JoBlo TV roundup: Check out the free movies we shared this week! Clowntergeist, Bite Night, and more
The Monkey teaser poster from Longlegs helmer Osgood Perkins, Stephen King, and James Wan has its eye on you
The 7 Dwarves first look images put a horror twist on Snow White – Exclusive!
Trailer: Danny Trejo raises the dead in the action thriller Seven Cemeteries, the new film from Feast director John Gulager
Seven Cemeteries trailer: Danny Trejo raises the dead to take on a drug lord
View All

About the Author

16089 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest John Gulager News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles