Seven Cemeteries trailer: Danny Trejo raises the dead to take on a drug lord

Almost twenty years ago, viewers of the Project Greenlight reality TV series got to watch as John Gulager was hired to direct the creature feature Feast for a producing team that included Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Wes Craven. Feast went over well enough that Gulager was brought back to helm back-to-back sequels, Feast II: Sloppy Seconds and Feast III: The Happy Finish. Since then, he has gone on to direct Piranha 3DD, Zombie Night, and Children of the Corn: Runaway. His latest movie is the action thriller Seven Cemeteries , which was just given a theatrical and digital release today, October 11th, and on Amazon it’s available to rent for the price of $6.99 or purchase for $14.99. To help you decide whether or not Seven Cemeteries is a movie you’d like to check out, we have the trailer embedded above.

Directed by Gulager from a screenplay he crafted with Joel Soisson, Seven Cemeteries is said to be a loose adaptation of the classics The Seven Samurai and The Magnificent Seven in which a recent parolee named Bravo sets out to round up his old posse to save a woman’s ranch from a ruthless drug lord. Only problem is that all his desperado friends are dead. So, with the help of a Mexican witch, he resurrects them for one last mission – only to find out that wrangling the dead is a lot like herding cats.

Danny Trejo (Machete) plays Bravo and is joined in the cast by Maria Canals-Barrera (Wizards of Waverly Place), Sal Lopez (Return of the Living Dead III), Samantha Ashley (The Curse), Efren Ramirez (Napoleon Dynamite), Vincent M. Ward (The Walking Dead), Lew Temple (The Devil’s Rejects), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard), Emma Ramos (New Amsterdam), Terri Hoyos (Cristela), and Richard Esteras (The Bear).

Soisson is a genre regular whose previous writing credits include Trick or Treat, The Prophecy 3: The Ascent, Dracula 2000, Mimic 2, Dracula II: Ascension, The Prophecy: Uprising, Dracula III: Legacy, Hellraiser: Hellworld, The Prophecy: Forsaken, Hollow Man II, Pulse 2: Afterlife, Pulse 3, Children of the Corn: Genesis, Piranha 3DD, and Children of the Corn: Runaway, among others. He produced this film with Talia Bella.

What did you think of the Seven Cemeteries trailer? Will you be watching this movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.