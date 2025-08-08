Interview: Zach Cregger, Julia Garner, and Alden Ehrenreich Talk Weapons

It’s finally here! One of the most anticipated and creatively advertised summer features arrives in theatres today. Weapons tells the nightmarish story of what happens when nearly an entire classroom of children disappears into the night. To say too much would not be fair to those of you who have yet to experience the latest from Zach Cregger, who gifted viewers with the fantastic Barbarian. His latest proves that the filmmaker is one of the most exciting modern genre artists.

Aside from the smart script, the spooky concept, and the building tension, Weapons also features a terrific cast. Josh Brolin is exceptionally sympathetic as a father who’s among the families torn apart. As for Julia Garner, the actress brings impressive strength to an incredibly challenging performance. Alden Ehrenreich adds excellent support to the terrific cast. However, there’s one chillingly astounding performance. I’ll let you figure that one out when you see it.

Recently, I spoke to both Julia Garner and Alden Ehrenreich. I also sat down with Mr. Zach Cregger. The filmmaker discussed his impressively original nightmare. As for Julia Garner and Alden Ehrenreich, the two were such a treat to speak to. And if you are still trying to figure out the performance that blew me away, Mr. Cregger did mention it here in the interview. The director opened up about bringing this dark, engaging horror tale to the big screen.

Check out Weapons, opening today. It’s one of the most refreshingly original flicks I’ve seen this year, and it is well worth the hype.