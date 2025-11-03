Horror Movie Interviews

Interviews: Andy Muschietti and the cast discuss the Stephen King prequel everyone’s watching – It: Welcome to Derry

Posted 2 hours ago

In the six years since It: Chapter Two concluded the adaptation of Stephen King’s iconic novel, Bill Skarsgard’s portrayal of Pennywise has become a staple of Halloween costumes and nightmares. But, the foray into Derry was only the beginning as producers Barbara and Andy Muschietti have teamed with writer Jason Fuchs to plumb the depths of King’s fictional Maine town by expanding on backstories hinted at in It. Welcome To Derry is a long-form exploration into the origins of the monstrous entity claiming children decades before the events of the first film and gives us more insight into the horrors we have seen in the two part movie.

It: Welcome to Derry (read our review) takes place in 1962, twenty-seven years before the events of It: Chapter One. Centered on the children living in Derry who begin to experience the manifestations of Pennywise, the series shows us the parents and ancestors of characters from the films including Mike Hanlon’s grandparents Charlotte (Taylour Paige) and Leroy as well as Dick Hallorann (Chris Chalk), better known for his experiences at the Overlook Hotel in The Shining. As the series once again shows kids facing off with horrifying visions, we also find out about those who are aware of Pennywise’s long presence in Derry and how it has been afflicting the town for generations.

I spoke with the cast and creators of It: Welcome to Derry about the series. Taylour Paige and Jovan Adepo talked about their experiences meeting Bill Skarsgard in his Pennywise costume as well as the balance of historical events within the fictional past of Derry. Chris Chalk talked about whether he looked at other actors who have portrayed Dick Hallorann for inspiration or if he made the role his own while Stephen Rider talked about the non-supernatural horrors that his character faces in the series. James Remar and Kimberly Norris Guerrero discussed the bond between their characters and what they felt was most important in connecting this story to the novel. Showrunners Jason Fuchs and Brad Kane talked about their favorite easter eggs while Barbara Muschietti and director Andy Muschietti reflected on whether anyone else could have led this series as well as why they chose for the horrors to look the way they do. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

It: Welcome To Derry is now airing on HBO and HBO Max.

Alex Maidy
