Interviews: Jensen Ackles, Eric Dane, and more discuss the action series Countdown

Before the streaming era, if you wanted a popcorn movie, you saw it on the big screen. With television series getting budgets rivaling some theatrical films, you do not need to leave your couch to check out gunfights, car chases, and explosions galore. Premiering on Prime Video, the new series Countdown brings the formula of police procedurals mixed with action to your screens with a massive three-episode premiere. Think of The A-Team meets 24, and you have a good idea of what is in store.

Countdown follows a task force of experts from various agencies, including the Los Angeles Police and the DEA. Under the leadership of Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane), the task force must take down a threat of a hidden conspiracy that could spell disaster for Los Angeles and the entire country. The team includes LAPD officers Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) and Lucas Finau (Uli Latukefu), DEA agent Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), as well as experts Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight) and Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane). Over thirteen chapters, Countdown unfolds a non-stop roller coaster that will keep you glued week after week.

I chatted with the cast of Countdown about their news series. Eric Dane spoke about playing the task force leader and the fun of getting into the field. Jensen Ackles compared the experience with this series to his work on The Boys and Supernatural. Violett Beane and Jessica Camacho talked about the fun they had on set and being a part of a cast where everyone could be the lead. Plus, more coming from the creator and more in a few days! Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

Countdown premieres with three episodes on June 25th on Prime Video. Check out our review HERE!