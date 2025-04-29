TV News

Countdown: Prime Video lights the fuse on a first-look at the new series starring Jensen Ackles and Eric Dane

Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) is setting his shield and Soldier Boy suit aside for Countdown, an exciting new series at Prime Video. Ackles leads the streaming platform’s latest crime drama alongside Eric Dane (The Last Ship, Bad Boys: Ride or Die). Prime Video plans to light the fuse on Countdown with a three-episode premiere on June 25, so mark your calendars.

Here’s the official synopsis for Countdown courtesy of Prime Video:

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum, portrayed by Ackles, is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions.

Today’s first look at Countdown features Jensen Ackles, Eric Dane, and a crew of no-nonsense agents desperately trying to make sense of an impending tragedy. In addition to an image of the crew looking badass while (I assume) walking in slow motion, we see them strategizing, surveying the scene, and joining forces to save an unsuspecting public from disaster.

Countdown was created by Derek Haas (executive producer of One Chicago and FBI franchises). The series will debut exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on Wednesday, June 25, with a three-episode premiere. New episodes will follow weekly, leading to the season finale on Wednesday, September 3. The cast is led by Jensen Ackles, Eric Dane, and Jessica Camacho (The Flash, Watchmen). The series also stars Violett Beane (Death and Other Details), Elliot Knight (The Boys), and Uli Latukefu (Young Rock).

After spending 15 years filming 327 episodes of The CW’s action-horror series Supernatural, Jensen Ackles reprised his role as Dean Winchester for the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters. He later appeared as Soldier Boy on an episode of Prime Video’s Gen V and The Boys. With his newest role as Russell Shaw for the Justin Hartley-led TV series Tracker and another spinoff of The Boys (Vought Rising) on the way, Ackles is knocking down roles like shots served at a nightclub’s opening night. If Countdown is half as exciting as the premise sounds, we could be in the business of getting another must-watch thriller on Prime Video.

