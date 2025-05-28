Jensen Ackles starts the clock on action in the explosive trailer for Prime Video’s Countdown

Get ready because Jensen Ackles and the cast of Prime Video’s Countdown go above and beyond the call of duty to bring the noise in an explosive trailer for the latest series created by Derek Haas (executive producer of One Chicago and FBI franchises). Today’s Countdown trailer has everything you need for an addictive crime drama, including clever banter, hardened criminals, high stakes, and “action star exits” from exploding cars that look ripped from an ’80s action blockbuster.

Here’s the official synopsis for Countdown courtesy of Prime Video:

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum, portrayed by Ackles, is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions.

The series will debut exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on Wednesday, June 25, with a three-episode premiere. New episodes will follow weekly, leading to the season finale on Wednesday, September 3. The cast is led by Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys), Eric Dane (The Last Ship, Bad Boys: Ride or Die), and Jessica Camacho (The Flash, Watchmen). The series also stars Violett Beane (Death and Other Details), Elliot Knight (The Boys), and Uli Latukefu (Young Rock).

We’ve seen Jensen Ackles flex his action chops before, but never like this. Prime Video’s Countdown trailer shows the Supernatural actor dodging bullets, leaping from moving vehicles, smashing through glass tables while taking down vicious thugs, and cracking wise with his team all the while. However, it’s not all Stallone and Schwarzenegger-inspired action. We also see Ackles’s LAPD detective, Mark Meachum, struggling with addiction, obsessed with near-death theatrics, and always on the verge of getting himself and his teammates killed. How long can that destructive pattern last? We’ll find out when Countdown comes to Prime Video on Wednesday, June 25 with a three-episode premiere.

