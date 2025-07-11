Interviews: Maggie Q and co-stars discuss the Bosch spin-off Ballard

Mockingly referred to as “your dad’s favorite show”, Bosch was a long-running hit for Prime Video followed by the sequel series Bosch: Legacy, which ran for three seasons. Bosch: Legacy recently ended its run and included Maggie Q in the finale as the title character in her own series, Ballard. Based on the novels by Michael Connelly, Ballard brings a new perspective to the shared universe inhabited by Harry Bosch but with a new point of view

Ballard follows Detective Renée Ballard (Q) as she leads the LAPD’s new and underfunded cold case division, tackling the city’s most challenging long-forgotten crimes with empathy and relentless determination. As she peels back layers of crimes spanning decades, including a serial killer’s string of murders and a murdered John Doe, she soon uncovers a dangerous conspiracy within the LAPD. With the help of her volunteer team and retired detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), Detective Ballard navigates personal trauma, professional challenges, and life-threatening dangers to expose the truth.

I chatted with three of Ballard‘s stars about the procedural. John Carroll Lynch talked about his character and how unique he is compared to other law enforcement roles he has played in the past. Courtney Taylor talked about joining the world of Bosch and what it was like working alongside Maggie Q. Maggie Q spoke about what playing Ballard is like compared to her prior roles and how she feels about carrying on the legacy of the Bosch universe in her series. Check out the full interview in the embed above.

Ballard premieres on July 7th on Prime Video.