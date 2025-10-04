Is Maggie Q cop drama Ballard coming back for season 2?

While yet to be officially confirmed, Deadline is reporting that Ballard will hit the streets for a second season following a successful first outing on Amazon Prime Video.

Ballard, which stars Maggie Q as Detective Renée Ballard, who first appeared on one of the shows Ballard is spun off from, Bosch: Legacy. With her character a hit with fans, Ballard is sticking as just the sort of show that serves Maggie Q quite well, having also previously fared well on Nikita and Designated Survivor.

While details on Ballard’s sophomore outing are practically non-existent and Amazon MGM Studio has yet to make an official statement, this is good news not only for those who tuned in (or pressed play), but also Maggie Q and the showrunners.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter this summer as season one of Ballard was heading towards streaming, Maggie Q said she was unsure if the series would hit another season, citing the unpredictability of the industry. “It’s barely recognizable to me, and shows are so expendable. They can throw out a show in two seconds, and it doesn’t make a ton of difference that whole worlds and livelihoods are at stake. Studios always have options. But we have a writers room, and they’ve been writing away. The arc for the second season is very exciting. But I’ve had writers room hired before and then gotten canceled. So everyone’s like, “Maggie, of course!” I’m like, “No, no, no.” There is no “of course.” I am not a negative person at all. I’m a very positive person, but I’m a realist.”

As far as numbers go showing the support that Ballard had, it holds a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, while the Popcornmeter holds a respectable 77%. It also took in 2.5 billion minutes viewed in the U.S. On the JoBlo side of things, our own TV critic Alex Maidy gave the first season it a 6/10, saying it holds as a casual summer watch but may not have much of an impact otherwise.

Are you a fan of Ballard? What do you want to see if it is renewed for a second season?