Interviews: The creator and stars of Squid Game 2 discuss the highly anticipated new season

Squid Game 2

The popularity of the Korean series Squid Game was without comparison when the first season debuted back in 2021. Since then, the K-drama has been a hot topic since the second season was announced. With Squid Game 2 hitting Netflix the day after Christmas, fans will finally learn what the new round of games will include and how the return of Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun will alter the plans of The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and those behind the competition.

I got the chance to ask questions about the stars and creator of Squid Game 2 before the second season premiered on Netflix. Remember that some of these answers may involve spoilers for Squid Game 2, so proceed cautiously.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who wrote and helmed all seven episodes this season, already has plans for the third season of Squid Game, while Netflix has aspirations to turn the series into a franchise. I asked the director if there were any plans to expand to international versions of Squid Game in the form of spin-offs.

“It would be great if each of the other countries could take it up for themselves. I don’t think it will be easy for me to travel to these countries and create their versions of Squid Game. I feel like the most fitting version of Squid Game for each country would best be done by their local creators. So my personal hope is that we would get a different version of Squid Game for each of the different countries by their local creators. That’d be great.”

Returning star Lee Jung-jae, who reprises his role as Gi-hun (Player 456) had a challenge of portraying the only contestant who has experience with the competition. I asked if it was a challenge portraying the character in a darker place this time around.

“Yes, it was much more challenging for me to portray the darker Gi-hun because you can’t be so expressive when you’re a darker character. He was always tense in season two, always focused on achieving his only one goal of, you know, saving people and putting an end to the game. So I thought, what would make me look very grounded? I try to put myself in his shoes, but I am the only one who plays him. So, who can I ask for more advice? So that was the hard part, but I thought that because his only goal in season two was to make it out alive with his contestants. Understanding the other characters’ backstories better and deeper would help me because I realized that while he is a darker character, he is a very altruistic character, so when I understood that, that made it easier for me to portray this character.”

We also spoke with new cast member Jo Yu-ri, who portrays Kim Jun-hee (Player 222). I asked what it was like joining a series with a massive worldwide fan following and with such huge expectations for the second season.

“Season one was such a huge success commercially and both in terms of impact. And I was a huge fan of the season one. I was actually one of those fans who was waiting for the announcement of season two. So, when I first heard that I had this offer from the team. I couldn’t really believe it. At first, it didn’t feel real.”

A lot is going on in the second season of Squid Game 2, which sets up the possibility of a third season. With the whole season premiering while many people are off work to celebrate the holidays, expect a lot of discussion in the days and weeks to come.

Squid Game 2 premieres on December 26th on Netflix.

