Interviews: The creator and stars of Squid Game 2 discuss the highly anticipated new season

Last Updated on January 2, 2025

The popularity of the Korean series Squid Game was without comparison when the first season debuted back in 2021. Since then, the K-drama has been a hot topic since the second season was announced. With Squid Game 2 hitting Netflix the day after Christmas, fans will finally learn what the new round of games will include and how the return of Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun will alter the plans of The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and those behind the competition.

I got the chance to ask questions about the stars and creator of Squid Game 2 before the second season premiered on Netflix. Remember that some of these answers may involve spoilers for Squid Game 2, so proceed cautiously.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who wrote and helmed all seven episodes this season, already has plans for the third season of Squid Game, while Netflix has aspirations to turn the series into a franchise. I asked the director if there were any plans to expand to international versions of Squid Game in the form of spin-offs.

“It would be great if each of the other countries could take it up for themselves. I don’t think it will be easy for me to travel to these countries and create their versions of Squid Game. I feel like the most fitting version of Squid Game for each country would best be done by their local creators. So my personal hope is that we would get a different version of Squid Game for each of the different countries by their local creators. That’d be great.”

Returning star Lee Jung-jae, who reprises his role as Gi-hun (Player 456) had a challenge of portraying the only contestant who has experience with the competition. I asked if it was a challenge portraying the character in a darker place this time around.

“Yes, it was much more challenging for me to portray the darker Gi-hun because you can’t be so expressive when you’re a darker character. He was always tense in season two, always focused on achieving his only one goal of, you know, saving people and putting an end to the game. So I thought, what would make me look very grounded? I try to put myself in his shoes, but I am the only one who plays him. So, who can I ask for more advice? So that was the hard part, but I thought that because his only goal in season two was to make it out alive with his contestants. Understanding the other characters’ backstories better and deeper would help me because I realized that while he is a darker character, he is a very altruistic character, so when I understood that, that made it easier for me to portray this character.”

We also spoke with new cast member Jo Yu-ri, who portrays Kim Jun-hee (Player 222). I asked what it was like joining a series with a massive worldwide fan following and with such huge expectations for the second season.

“Season one was such a huge success commercially and both in terms of impact. And I was a huge fan of the season one. I was actually one of those fans who was waiting for the announcement of season two. So, when I first heard that I had this offer from the team. I couldn’t really believe it. At first, it didn’t feel real.”

A lot is going on in the second season of Squid Game 2, which sets up the possibility of a third season. With the whole season premiering while many people are off work to celebrate the holidays, expect a lot of discussion in the days and weeks to come.

Squid Game 2 premieres on December 26th on Netflix.