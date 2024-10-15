Interviews: Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman and more talk about the James Wan-produced horror series Teacup

Every studio and network is rolling out their genre offerings at that time of year. From horror to sci-fi to intense thrillers, everyone wants to scare you in October, and this new series by producer James Wan is at the top of the list. Based on the novel Stinger by Robert McCammon, Teacup is a perfectly scary story that is parsed out in thirty-minute chapters between now and Halloween.

Teacup tells the story of the Chenoweth family, who live on an isolated farmstead away from any populated areas. As Maggie and James deal with a rift in their marriage, their kids Arlo and Meryl are drawn into the fight as the neighboring Shanley family arrives with an injured horse. Soon, the two families are thrown into a mysterious conflict with a mysterious stranger who warns them that leaving their property could spell certain doom. As the story unfolds, we learn that what is about to happen to the Chenoweths has far-reaching implications for the entire world.

I got the chance to talk with the creator and cast of Teacup about the new series. Yvonne Strahovski talked about starring in a horror series and what it felt like as a parent of a small child. Scott Speedman discussed comparisons between this series and his work in The Strangers. Chaske Spencer and Rob Morgan reflected on their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how different this project was for both of them. Young stars Emilie Bierre and Caleb Dolden talked about playing kids in a horror story and how they forged a sibling bond. Series creator Ian McCulloch talked about long-term plans for the series past the first season and how he changed the narrative from the source material. Check out the full interviews in the embed above and read our review HERE.

Teacup is airing on Peacock now!