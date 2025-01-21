Teacup: James Wan Peacock series has been cancelled

The James Wan-produced series Teacup , which is an adaptation of the 1988 bestseller Stinger, written by Robert R. McCammon (pick up a copy HERE), had its premiere on the Peacock streaming service back in October – and while JoBlo’s own Alex Maidy thought it was a good show (you can read his 7/10 review at THIS LINK), it apparently didn’t connect with as many viewers as Peacock was hoping it would. Variety reports that Peacock has cancelled the show after just one season. Variety notes that “Peacock does not typically release viewership information so one cannot gauge the kind of audience the show found, but it failed to make a dent on the Nielsen Top 10 streaming charts.”

McCammon’s novel has the following description: The story takes place during a single twenty-four hour period in Inferno, Texas. Inferno is a town in trouble, driven to the brink by racial tension, gang violence, and a collapsing economy. But things can always get worse, and they do so with astonishing speed when an unidentified spacecraft crash lands in the desert outside of town, followed by a second craft bearing the alien being who will soon be known as Stinger. Stinger is a kind of interstellar hunter on a mission he intends to complete, whatever the cost. He brings with him an endless array of technological marvels and an infinite capacity for destruction that threaten the existence of Inferno, its inhabitants, and the larger world beyond.

Teacup followed a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat to survive. Yellowstone consulting producer Ian McCulloch was writer, executive produce, and showrunner on the series, and said that his approach to the source material was to adapt “the spirit of the thing and the ideas, and not much else.”

James Wan executive produced Teacup through his company Atomic Monster, alongside Michael Clear and Rob Hackett. Other executive producers were McCulloch, McCammon, Francisca X. Hu, Kevin Tancharoen, and E.L. Katz, who directed the first two episodes. Danielle Bozzone oversaw the project for Atomic Monster. The show came our way from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

