Invader: Amy Acker to star in Christmas home invasion horror film

With roles in the likes of Groom Lake, Angel, Supernatural, The Cabin in the Woods, and Grimm, actress Amy Acker has worked in the horror genre multiple times – and thanks to Dear Santa and A Nutcracker Christmas, she has also has a couple of Christmas movies on her résumé. Now, Deadline reports that she’ll be combining the two by taking on the lead role in the Christmas home invasion survival horror film Invader , which Alliance Media Partners will be presenting to potential distributors at the American Film Market next month.

Mike Caron, whose previous credits include episodes of the kid-friendly TV shows Henry Danger, Side Hustle, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, Erin & Aaron, and Danger Force, will be directing Invader from a screenplay by Tommy Walker, who wrote the Caron-directed short film See Ya and its sequel. Here’s the synopsis: A Christmas family gathering becomes a fight for survival when Diane’s family is stalked by her vengeful ex-husband, released after 20 years and determined to destroy them. That sounds like an interesting set-up – and it’s an unnerving one, as it’s easy to imagine hearing about something like that happening in real life.

Amy Acker is joined in the cast by Todd Stashwick (The Air I Breathe), Doug Jones (Pan’s Labyrinth), and Kareem Grimes (Jarhead). Tommy Walker is producing the film with Logan Taylor and Wendy Wang.

Anthony Buckner, Alliance Media Partners’ Head of Sales, Acquisitions, and Distribution, provided the following statement: “ We are very excited to be partnering with Mike and the team to bring Invader to AFM. This is a home invasion tale with a festive twist, and a film we feel will resonate strongly with international buyers in Los Angeles as we head towards the holiday season! ” Caron added, “ Invader is a holiday pressure cooker of fear, family, and revenge – every frame builds toward the moment when you realize that no one is safe, resulting in a movie that will terrify and entertain audiences worldwide. “

Does Invader sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Amy Acker home invasion horror project by leaving a comment below.