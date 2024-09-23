The Cabin in the Woods (2011) Revisited – Horror Party Movies

A new episode of our Best Horror Party Movies video series has just been released, and with this one we’re looking back at the 2011 horror comedy The Cabin the Woods (watch it HERE). To find out how we party to this movie, check out the video embedded above!

Directed by Drew Goddard from a screenplay he wrote with producer Joss Whedon, The Cabin in the Woods has the following synopsis: When five college friends arrive at a remote forest cabin for a little vacation, little do they expect the horrors that await them. One by one, the youths fall victim to backwoods zombies, but there is another factor at play. Two scientists are manipulating the ghoulish goings-on, but even as the body count rises, there is yet more at work than meets the eye. Goddard and Whedon, who previously worked together on the Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel TV shows, are said to have written the initial draft of the script in just three days.

The film stars Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz, Jesse Williams, Richard Jenkins, Bradley Whitford, Brian White, Amy Acker, Sigourney Weaver, Tim de Zarn, Tom Lenk, Dan Payne, Jodelle Ferland, and Dan Shea. Although the movie had its world premiere in 2011 and it was finally given a theatrical release in 2012, it was filmed in 2009 and spend a couple of years just sitting on a shelf. So Chris Hemsworth worked on this movie before being officially cast as Thor, even though it wasn’t released until the month before The Avengers (which was directed by Whedon).

Here’s what the Best Horror Party Movies series is all about: Welcome to the Best Horror Party Movies where we single out the BEST horror movies to watch with a couple of drinks and some buddies in tow, even if it’s a “watch party”. Hence movies that are intentionally or unintentionally funny, that are extreme, fast paced, goofy, and raunchy – all the fun times toppings in the house! Films you can pay attention to or you can have in the back ground. We even tossed a party game in there, one tailored to each episode’s selection, including recommended “doses” for toasting (or roasting) all the sleaze, cheese, guts and gore you can stuff into your cranium. So get in here and get crazy… ‘cuz it’s a HORROR PARTY!

The The Cabin in the Woods episode of Best Horror Party Movies was Written, Narrated/Hosted, and Edited by Mike Conway, Produced by John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

A couple of the previous episodes of Best Horror Party Movies can be seen below. To see our other shows, head over to the JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channel – and subscribe while you’re there!