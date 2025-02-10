Invader: Mickey Keating’s home invasion horror movie reaches theatres this month

Mickey Keating has made several interesting genre movies over the last twelve years. He brought us the cult movie Ritual in 2013, the snowbound creature feature Pod in 2015, the psychological thriller Darling in 2015, the “hunting humans” film Carnage Park in 2016, the “psychos on a rampage” film Psychopaths in 2017, and Offseason, the story of a sea-dwelling demon, in 2021. Now, Keating is back with the home invasion horror film Invader (you can watch a trailer for the film in the embed above), and Doppelgänger Releasing is planning a limited theatrical release that’s scheduled for February 21st. Invader will then receive a digital release on March 25th.

Telling its story in both English and Spanish, Invader has the following synopsis: Ana (Vero Maynez) is a long way from home, but eager to visit her cousin Camila in the Chicago suburbs. After Ana’s bus gets delayed, she arrives very late and begins to fear the worst when she can’t get ahold of Camila. Accompanied by Carlo (Colin Huerta), one of Camila’s co-workers, Ana decides to venture on foot to search for her cousin, encountering ominous signs, hostile locals, and the punishingly empty expanse of suburban America. When they arrive at Camila’s house, the night spirals into chaos when Ana and Carlo realize the bizarre and jaw-dropping truth.

Keating wrote and directed the film, which has a running time of just 70 minutes. Joe Swanberg produced alongside Amanda Brinton and Edwin Linker, with Eric Ashworth serving as an executive producer.

A press release describes Invader as a “lean, mean jolt of unsettling home invasion horror from director Mickey Keating and producer Joe Swanberg” and promises that the movie will “keep your skin crawling long after the credits roll.”

I have seen everything Mickey Keating has made up to this point, so I will definitely be watching Invader.