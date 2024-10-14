Irish Blood: Alicia Silverstone to star in murder mystery series

In case you weren’t aware, there is a subscription streaming service called Acorn TV, which offers TV programs from Australia, Canada, other Commonwealth countries, Spain, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. This streaming service is available on the likes of Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, and Roku – and it has just been announced that Acorn TV is behind a new murder mystery series called Irish Blood , which is currently filming in Ireland and has Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) in the lead role.

Set to consist of six episodes, Irish Blood centers on Fiona (Silverstone), whose path in life is earmarked by her father, Declan, who seemingly abandoned her and her mother on her tenth birthday. After years of channelling anger toward him, to the benefit of her litigious clients, a message from her father sends her to Ireland. There she learns key truths about her father as well as a family that doesn’t know she exists, and, moreover, that the story of abandonment that has shaped her entire life – was a lie. A lie intended to protect her and her mother from her father’s shady business dealings. Fiona resolves to uncover the full truth about her father and reconnect with the parent she only thought she knew.

Silverstone is joined in the cast by Wendy Crewson (Air Force One), Jason O’Mara (One for the Money), Dearbhla Molloy (Wild Mountain Thyme), Simone Kirby (Hidden Assets), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), and Leonardo Taiwo (Liaison).

Silverstone provided the following statement: “ Irish Blood is the story of a woman discovering herself and confronting her past after traveling abroad unexpectedly. I love how unpredictable the storytelling feels and the combination of drama, humor and suspense my character experiences. “

Acorn TV is owned by RLJE Entertainment, which is itself primarily owned by AMC Networks. Rob Fox, the Executive Vice President of Production at AMC Networks, had this to say about Irish Blood: “ Acorn TV is known for its vast range of compelling mysteries and audiences will not be disappointed by this modern, witty, smart drama that will keep them guessing until the final minute. We’re elated to have Alicia on board, her depth and charm add a new layer to ‘Fiona’ in this stunning journey from Aaron, Christina, Mike and John. ”

How does Irish Blood sound to you? Are you interested in watching an Alicia Silverstone murder mystery that takes place in Ireland? Let us know by leaving a comment below.