Markiplier’s horror video game adaptation Iron Lung reaches theatres in January

Three years have gone by since we heard that content creator and entrepreneur Markiplier was directing, writing, starring in, and self-financing a horror film based on the video game Iron Lung , created by David Szymanski. Now, Variety reports that the finished film is finally ready to make its way out into the world. Following a Los Angeles premiere at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown, Markiplier will be self-distributing the film, working directly with independent theaters across the country. Variety notes that, for the opening weekend of January 30 – February 1, he’s aiming to get the film into 50 to 100 independent theaters. Plans for the eventual streaming release have not been finalized.

What is Iron Lung about?

Here’s the synopsis, straight from Markiplier: The stars are gone. The planets have disappeared. Only individuals aboard space stations or starships were left to give the end a name — The Quiet Rapture. After decades of decay and crumbling infrastructure, the Consolidation of Iron has made a discovery on a barren moon designated AT-5. An ocean of blood. Hoping to discover desperately needed resources they immediately launch an expedition. A submarine is crafted and a convict is welded inside. Due to the pressure and depth of the ocean the forward viewport has been encased in metal. If successful, they will earn their freedom. If not, another will follow. This will be the 13th expedition. Markiplier is joined in the cast by Caroline Rose Kaplan, Troy Baker, and Elsie Lovelock.

The filmmaker told Variety, “ They said it shouldn’t be done. Not that it couldn’t be done, people have made movies before, just that it would be ‘woefully unwise’ to tackle writing, directing, acting and editing a movie myself. Showed them. My bathroom might be a render farm now but I can’t wait for people to see the blood, sweat, blood, tears, blood and blood that went into this movie from everyone involved. ” He added that his film now holds the world record for “ most blood in a horror movie. Or any movie for that matter. “

The trailer Markiplier put together for Iron Lung back in 2023 can be seen at the top of this article.

