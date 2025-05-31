In an era where roles are earned by follower count, algorithms are deciding the type of content we watch, and YouTubers are becoming actors, something has never been more apparent: movie stars are a dying breed. Gone are the days when people would be lining up for the latest Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone film on name alone. The actor is no longer the main selling point: it’s the IP (Intellectual Property). Because in a world of increasing overhead and diminishing profits, like any business, they must navigate the ever-changing landscape. Yet there’s one person who manages to pierce through the clutter and connect with generations, Alpha through Boomer: Tom Cruise.

We just saw the release of the (seemingly) final installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise. It had become a tradition every couple of years to see what kind of wacky stunt Cruise would get up to. Because putting yourself in this kind of peril for the art form is not something that’s expected from many actors, let alone one of the biggest in the world. And in a world where facial replacement has become the norm, with actors being praised for action scenes they didn’t even do themselves, it really cannot be taken for granted. But the question remains: Is Tom Cruise the last REAL movie star?

One very underrated aspect of Cruise is his insistence on the sanctity of the theater experience. He’s pushed back against streaming, famously getting Top Gun: Maverick a theatrical release and essentially saving theaters worldwide. He wants large movies that wouldn’t have the same impact on your television, forcing a NEED to see them on the big screen. With Netflix spending $250 million on action movies, they’re dealing with a bit of an oxymoron, given that they’re a streaming service. And they seem to be diminishing the value of a top-tier action film, wasting far too much money on actors’ salaries versus what goes up on the screen.

Being a Movie Star also means simply having the power to have your movie get made. And Cruise certainly has that. Hell, he’s literally got plans to film a movie in outer space! You cannot even begin to think about that without some considerable sway. And lest we forget how much Cruise was at the forefront of getting cameras rolling again during the COVID pandemic. Hell, I’ll never forget that rant.

Cruise also has an immense eye for talent, creating a role specifically for Glen Powell in Maverick, after he blew them away during auditions. As anyone who’s been around the industry knows, Powell is Hollywood’s latest “IT” actor, and having Cruise’s endorsement is just about as good as it gets. And it’s no surprise that he has such an eye, because he watches so many films. He’s clearly very on the pulse, which is necessary for an actor at the top of their game.

Another baffling element of Cruise is that he has maintained his fame and star power despite his placement in the Church of Scientology. It would be career suicide for so many working actors, yet Cruise is mostly able to escape major scrutiny outside of a random comment here or there. In a day and age where everyone is cancellable at a moment’s notice, it’s somewhat surprising that Cruise gets a pass. And I think this further lends to the whole “Cruise being the last movie star” motif.

There can even be an argument about what good having a movie star means anymore. Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning was just beaten by a live-action remake of a 23-year-old cartoon (Lilo & Stitch). So does being a “movie star” even amount to much? It used to translate to boffo box office, but in the age of TikTok, nothing is guaranteed. We’ve likely seen the end of the “movie star” as we know it. But that’s okay. Even what makes a movie star has drastically shifted from the Silver Age of Cinema to now. Here’s hoping that the next iteration isn’t determined by Follower Count.

