It Ends With Us star Brandon Sklenar speaks out amid numerous controversies

A professional relationship may have ended between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, but fellow It Ends With Us star Brandon Sklenar is hoping to put out some flames amid both the strife that reportedly went on behind the scenes and how the movie’s promotion was handled, saying that those caught up in the drama and directing hate are taking away from the point of the movie.

Star/producer Blake Lively has taken the brunt of criticism as of late, with a lot of it falling on her for not actively publicizing the themes of the It Ends With Us, particularly as they pertain to domestic violence. With so much negativity taking the headlines, Sklenar – who plays restaurant owner and former flame to Lively’s Lily, Atlas Corrigan – took to Instagram to make a call for peace, writing, in part, “Trust me when I tell you, there isn’t a single person Involved in the making of this film that was not aware of the responsibility we had in making this. A responsibility to all the women who have experienced generational trauma – Domestic abuse – Or struggle with looking in the mirror and loving who they see.”

He concluded his message by writing, “All I ask is that before you spread hate on the internet, ask yourself who it’s helping. Ask yourself if your opinions are based in any fact. Or if you simply want to be a part of something, Let’s be a part of something better together. A part of a new story being written for women and all people everywhere. Lead with Love and please be kind. Brandon.”

Earlier this month, many took notice that It Ends With director/star Justin Baldoni wasn’t seen in any photos from the red carpet premiere of the Colleen Hoover adaptation. In addition to that, none of the core cast – notably Blake Lively – follow Baldoni on social media, despite him following them. It might seem petty, but it does suggest there was something going on behind the scenes of It Ends With Us, with most pointing to a power struggle that may have emerged due to Lively being a producer and bringing in husband Ryan Reynolds to punch up parts of the script.

As of publication, It Ends With Us has crossed the $100 million mark domestically, having opened at #2 behind Deadpool & Wolverine.

