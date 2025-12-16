It: Welcome to Derry will receive a 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release in May

The HBO and HBO Max TV series It: Welcome to Derry , which serves as a prequel to Warner Bros’ two-part adaptation of the classic Stephen King novel It (pick up a copy HERE), just wrapped up its first season run – but if you don’t have HBO or if you have been hoping to add the show to your physical media collection, we have some good news to share today: It: Welcome to Derry season 1 will be receiving a 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on May 5th! Amazon is already accepting pre-orders at THIS LINK, but the 4K is, as of this writing, temporarily out of stock.

JoBlo’s own Alex Maidy gave It: Welcome to Derry an 8/10 review that you can read at THIS LINK.

Creative Team

Brad Caleb Kane (Tokyo Vice) and Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman), who was a co-producer on It: Chapter Two, are the showrunners on It: Welcome to Derry (and Kane recently signed on to be showrunner on the Friday the 13th series Crystal Lake as well.) The show is being executive produced by Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, the sibling director/producer duo that was behind the two It movies, through their production company Double Dream. Kane and Fuchs are also executive producing, as are Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin. The series is produced by HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television.

Fuchs wrote the script for the first episode, working from a story he crafted with the Muschiettis. Andy Muschietti has directed four episodes of the nine-episode series.

Stephen King had this to say about the series when it was first announced: “ I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara. Red balloons all around! “ The Muschiettis added, “ As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s It until the thick paperback fell to pieces. It is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our It movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity, and horror. “

Cast

The cast of Welcome to Derry includes Taylour Paige (Zola), Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), James Remar (Dexter), Madeleine Stowe (Revenge), Stephen Rider (Daredevil), Alixandra Fuchs (Hatfields & McCoys), Kimberly Guerrero (The English), Dorian Grey (Star Trek: Discovery), Thomas Mitchell (Gangland Undercover), BJ Harrison (Family Law), Peter Outerbridge (Saw VI), Shane Marriott (Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent), Chad Rook (Billy the Kid), Joshua Odjick (Little Bird), Rudy Mancuso (Música), and Morningstar Angeline (Westworld). Bill Skarsgård reprises the role of Pennywise.

We have heard that the plan is for the show to last three seasons, which each one going further into the past. The first season is set in 1962, the second season will be set in 1935, and the third season in 1908. Warner Bros. is reportedly happy with the first season and wants to start production on season 2 as soon as possible.

Are you glad to hear that It: Welcome to Derry season 1 is coming to 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD in May? Let us know by leaving a comment below.