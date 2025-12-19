Fred Olen Ray’s Jack-O 2: Blood Moon Rising has wrapped filming

Fred Olen Ray is known as one of the great B-movie makers, a reputation he has earned over a career that stretches back to the end of the 1970s and includes more than 165 directing credits. Ray has also produced over 100 movies, including the 1995 “killer pumpkinhead scarecrow” movie Jack-O, which was directed by Steve Latshaw from a script by Patrick Moran (based on a story crafted by Ray and Brad Linaweaver). Jack-O has gained a cult following over the decades – and now, it has a sequel! Ray has confirmed on social media that filming has wrapped on the sequel, Jack-O 2: Blood Moon Rising .

Jack-O Returns

If you need a refresher, Jack-O had the following synopsis: On Halloween night the spirit of Mister Jack, The Pumpkin Man rises from its long forgotten grave to once again terrorize the citizens of Oakmoor Crossing. Summoned by warlock, Walter Machen, the resurrected monster soon sets its sites on killing young Sean Kelly, the descendant of Machen’s enemies. Sean’s babysitter, Carolyn, tries to save the day, but is there really a chance in Hell?

Jack-O 2: Blood Moon Rising is the first feature-length motion picture from Ray’s new company, Fred Olen Ray Productions LLC. Ray is writing, directing, and producing the film, with Latshaw serving as executive producer. Sean Donohue is also producing, with legendary exploitation director William Grefé also on board as an executive producer. Why Jack-O 2 now? Ray explains, “ For the last decade I have focused on dozens of Made for TV network movies… Christmas films and Lifetime Women’s thrillers and it’s been great, opening an entirely new page in my long career… but my early Drive-in movie roots are begging me to take another walk on the wild side, a walk back to my beginnings and I want to do it in Florida with you. I’m going to produce a 1970s styled Drive-in movie… the kind fans want but no big company wants to finance anymore. ”

Genre icons Linnea Quigley, Brinke Stevens, John Carradine, and Cameron Mitchell had roles in the original Jack-O. For the sequel, Ray has cast Sybil Danning (Howling II: Your Sister Is a Werewolf), Richard Gabai (Nightmare Sisters), Sushii Xhyvette Holder (Swamp Woman), and Martin Nicholas (Beach Blanket Bloodbath).

Here are some behind-the-scenes images from the making of Jack-O 2:

Are you glad to hear that filming has wrapped on the Jack-O sequel? Share your thoughts on Jack-O 2: Blood Moon Rising by leaving a comment below.