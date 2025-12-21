Movie News

James Ransone: IT: Chapter Two & The Black Phone actor dies at 46

By
Posted 21 minutes ago

Sad news has come to light. According to multiple reports, James Ransone, the actor known for roles in IT: Chapter Two, The Wire, and The Black Phone, has died at 46. Deadline reports that Ransone was found dead by hanging on Friday in Los Angeles, having apparently died by suicide.

When did James Ransone start his career?

Born June 2, 1979, in Baltimore, Ransone, who was a Film Independent Spirit Award winner, attended the nearby George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology before studying at Manhattan’s School of Visual Arts. He began his acting career by appearing in several shorts, including Nick Jones’s Doulo, Sebastian Mlynarski’s Tough Love, and Hala Matar’s Fish in the Sea. He then went on to feature in eight episodes of The First, a psychological drama from creator Beau Willimon. After acting in an episode of the horror mystery series Deadwax, he landed his first feature role in the dystopian alien invasion film Captive State.

What else do we know James Ransone from?

Most people know Ransone as the adult version of Eddie Kaspbrak from IT: Chapter Two, and as Max from Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone and The Black Phone 2. He also played an unnamed deputy in the 2012 film Sinister and its 2015 sequel, Sinister 2. His other movie credits include Prom Night (2008), Starlet (2012), Spike Lee’s Red Hook Summer (2012), Oldboy (2013), Cymbeline (2014), Sean Baker’s Tangerine (2015), Mr. Right (2015), Gemini (2017), and V/H/S/85 (2023).

On the television side, Ransone played Ziggy Sobotka in Season 2 of HBO’s The Wire, and also appeared in episodes of CSILaw & OrderBurn NoticeHawaii Five-0TremeBosch, and Poker Face.

While I only remember Ransone from a handful of titles, such as IT: Chapter Two, the Sinister films, and The Black Phone, I recall enjoying his performances. It’s upsetting to think of someone passing away so young, and I hope that Mr. Ransone finds peace in his next life. Ransone is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and their son. We here at JoBlo wish him safe passage into the Great Hereafter, and extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Please take care of yourselves, folks.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,913 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest James Ransone News

See More

Horror Movie Interviews

Interview: Jason Blum Talks The Black Phone

Posted 3 years ago
Jason Blum knows horror. With Blumhouse, the producer extraordinaire has created quite an incredible business model. Whether you love all of what they produce or some of what they produce, it’s nice to see a company bring audiences to this...

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Street Fighter (2026)
  4. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  5. Mortal Kombat 2
  6. Scream 7
  7. Disclosure Day
  8. Send Help
  9. Project Hail Mary
  10. Marty Supreme

Breaking News