James Ransone: IT: Chapter Two & The Black Phone actor dies at 46

Sad news has come to light. According to multiple reports, James Ransone, the actor known for roles in IT: Chapter Two, The Wire, and The Black Phone, has died at 46. Deadline reports that Ransone was found dead by hanging on Friday in Los Angeles, having apparently died by suicide.

When did James Ransone start his career?

Born June 2, 1979, in Baltimore, Ransone, who was a Film Independent Spirit Award winner, attended the nearby George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology before studying at Manhattan’s School of Visual Arts. He began his acting career by appearing in several shorts, including Nick Jones’s Doulo, Sebastian Mlynarski’s Tough Love, and Hala Matar’s Fish in the Sea. He then went on to feature in eight episodes of The First, a psychological drama from creator Beau Willimon. After acting in an episode of the horror mystery series Deadwax, he landed his first feature role in the dystopian alien invasion film Captive State.

What else do we know James Ransone from?

Most people know Ransone as the adult version of Eddie Kaspbrak from IT: Chapter Two, and as Max from Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone and The Black Phone 2. He also played an unnamed deputy in the 2012 film Sinister and its 2015 sequel, Sinister 2. His other movie credits include Prom Night (2008), Starlet (2012), Spike Lee’s Red Hook Summer (2012), Oldboy (2013), Cymbeline (2014), Sean Baker’s Tangerine (2015), Mr. Right (2015), Gemini (2017), and V/H/S/85 (2023).

On the television side, Ransone played Ziggy Sobotka in Season 2 of HBO’s The Wire, and also appeared in episodes of CSI, Law & Order, Burn Notice, Hawaii Five-0, Treme, Bosch, and Poker Face.

While I only remember Ransone from a handful of titles, such as IT: Chapter Two, the Sinister films, and The Black Phone, I recall enjoying his performances. It’s upsetting to think of someone passing away so young, and I hope that Mr. Ransone finds peace in his next life. Ransone is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and their son. We here at JoBlo wish him safe passage into the Great Hereafter, and extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Please take care of yourselves, folks.