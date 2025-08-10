Jaws Goes to the Bahamas documentary builds the hype with a teaser trailer

2025 marks the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest movies ever made, director Steven Spielberg’s classic shark thriller Jaws… and in a couple of years, it will be the 40th anniversary of the last film in the Jaws franchise, one of the most famously bad sequels ever made, Jaws: The Revenge. As awful(ly good) as Jaws: The Revenge may be, it does have its fans. One of those fans happens to be Mike Gencarelli, the owner of Voight-Kampff Productions – and Gencarelli recently announced that he’s planning to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film in 2027 by releasing a documentary called Jaws Goes to the Bahamas . Now, a teaser trailer for the documentary has dropped online and can be seen in the embed above!

Directed by Joseph Sargent from a script written by Michael de Guzman, Jaws: The Revenge has the following synopsis: The family of widow Ellen Brody has long been plagued by shark attacks, and this unfortunate association continues when her son is the victim of a massive Great White. In mourning, Ellen goes to visit her other son, Michael, in the Bahamas, where she meets the charming Hoagie Newcombe. As Ellen and Hoagie begin a relationship, a huge shark appears off the coast of the island, and Ellen’s trouble with the Great Whites begins again. The film stars Lorraine Gary, Lance Guest, Mario Van Peebles, Karen Young, Judith Barsi, Michael Caine, Lynn Whitfield, Mitchell Anderson, Cedric Scott, Charles Bowleg, and Melvin Van Peebles.

Jaws Goes to the Bahamas is just now getting rolling, with Gencarelli hoping to get interviews with all of the surviving cast and crew. If you’re a fan of Jaws: The Revenge and would like to help get the documentary completed, there is an IndieGogo fundraising campaign that offers a variety of perks in exchange for contributions.

Anthony C. Ferrante, the Fangoria writer who’s best known for directing all six of the Sharknado movies, recently came on board as an executive producer. As the teaser trailer shows, an interview with Lance Guest has already been filmed.

Would you like to watch a documentary that’s all about Jaws: The Revenge? Share your thoughts on Jaws Goes to the Bahamas – and its teaser trailer – by leaving a comment below.