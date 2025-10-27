Horror Movie News

Jaws: The Revenge documentary adds Kevin Smith as executive producer and gets a new title: The Shark That Roared

Posted 3 hours ago
2025 marks the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest movies ever made, director Steven Spielberg’s classic shark thriller Jaws… and in a couple of years, it will be the 40th anniversary of the last film in the Jaws franchise, one of the most famously bad sequels ever made, Jaws: The Revenge. As awful(ly good) as Jaws: The Revenge may be, it does have its fans. One of those fans happens to be Mike Gencarelli, the owner of Voight-Kampff Productions – and Gencarelli recently announced that he’s planning to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film in 2027 by releasing a documentary that was going by the title Jaws Goes to the Bahamas. Now, a new poster for the project has been unveiled to announce that the title has been changed to The Shark That Roared and Kevin Smith has signed on as an executive producer!

Directed by Joseph Sargent from a script written by Michael de Guzman, Jaws: The Revenge has the following synopsis: The family of widow Ellen Brody has long been plagued by shark attacks, and this unfortunate association continues when her son is the victim of a massive Great White. In mourning, Ellen goes to visit her other son, Michael, in the Bahamas, where she meets the charming Hoagie Newcombe. As Ellen and Hoagie begin a relationship, a huge shark appears off the coast of the island, and Ellen’s trouble with the Great Whites begins again. The film stars Lorraine Gary, Lance Guest, Mario Van Peebles, Karen Young, Judith Barsi, Michael Caine, Lynn Whitfield, Mitchell Anderson, Cedric Scott, Charles Bowleg, and Melvin Van Peebles.

The Shark That Roared just recently got rolling, with Gencarelli hoping to get interviews with all of the surviving cast and crew. Jaws super-fan Kevin Smith was also interviewed for the documentary, and by the time the interview ended, he had become an executive producer! Anthony C. Ferrante, the Fangoria writer who’s best known for directing all six of the Sharknado movies, also recently came on board as an executive producer. As the teaser trailer shows, an interview with Lance Guest has already been filmed.

What do you think of the Jaws: The Revenge documentary changing its title to The Shark That Roared and adding Kevin Smith as an executive producer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

The Shark That Roared

