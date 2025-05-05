Jaws Goes to the Bahamas documentary will dig into Jaws: The Revenge

2025 marks the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest movies ever made, director Steven Spielberg’s classic shark thriller Jaws… and in a couple of years, it will be the 40th anniversary of the last film in the Jaws franchise, one of the most famously bad sequels ever made, Jaws: The Revenge. As awful(ly good) as Jaws: The Revenge may be, it does have its fans. One of those fans happens to be Mike Gencarelli, the owner of Voight-Kampff Productions – and Gencarelli has announced that he’s planning to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film in 2027 by releasing a documentary called Jaws Goes to the Bahamas !

Directed by Joseph Sargent from a script written by Michael de Guzman, Jaws: The Revenge has the following synopsis: The family of widow Ellen Brody has long been plagued by shark attacks, and this unfortunate association continues when her son is the victim of a massive Great White. In mourning, Ellen goes to visit her other son, Michael, in the Bahamas, where she meets the charming Hoagie Newcombe. As Ellen and Hoagie begin a relationship, a huge shark appears off the coast of the island, and Ellen’s trouble with the Great Whites begins again. The film stars Lorraine Gary, Lance Guest, Mario Van Peebles, Karen Young, Judith Barsi, Michael Caine, Lynn Whitfield, Mitchell Anderson, Cedric Scott, Charles Bowleg, and Melvin Van Peebles.

Jaws Goes to the Bahamas is just now getting rolling, but Gencarelli is hoping to get interviews with all of the surviving cast and crew. If you’re a fan of Jaws: The Revenge and would like to help get the documentary completed, there is an IndieGogo fundraising campaign that offers a variety of perks in exchange for contributions.

Would you like to watch a documentary that’s all about Jaws: The Revenge? Share your thoughts on Jaws Goes to the Bahamas by leaving a comment below, and let us know if you’re a fan of the fourth film in the Jaws franchise.

Although I have seen all of the Jaws movies multiple times, these days I pretty much just stick with the original and very rarely watch any of the sequels. But even though I’m not a fan of Jaws: The Revenge, I am rooting for Mike Gencarelli to get Jaws Goes to the Bahamas out into the world.