Jay Duplass joins Jessica Chastain for the entity horror film Incidents Around the House

Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are producing the adaptation (which may or may not end up using the title) Incidents Around the House, in association with Spin a Black Yarn for Universal Pictures. Atomic Monster’s James Wan is producing, with Savage and Malerman serving as executive producers alongside Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Macdara Kelleher, and Ryan Lewis. Alayna Glasthal is the executive overseeing the project for Atomic Monster. Succession writer Nathan Elston is writing the screenplay.

Last month, news broke that Jessica Chastain will be starring in the film with The Boogeyman director, Rob Savage, helming the project. Savage will direct from a script adapted from the novel by Bird Box author Josh Malerman. According to Deadline, Chastain’s co-star in the film will be filmmaker Jay Duplass, who can currently be seen in the series Dying for Sex. Jay Duplass and his brother, Mark Duplass, are prolific indie filmmakers. Jay recently directed The Baltimorons, which is his first writer/director project in 14 years. The Baltimorons recently premiered at this year’s SXSW festival.

After the project announcement, it was noted that “While details behind the film are unknown, in the Malerman novel, the story revolves around a haunting told from the perspective of a young girl whose troubled family is targeted by an entity she calls ‘Other Mommy.’” That brief description somewhat brings to mind another Jessica Chastain horror movie, Mama, which features a supernatural entity referred to by children in Chastain’s care as “Mama.”