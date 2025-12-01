Twisted Serial Killer cinematic universe launches with Jeffrey Dollmer and Ted Bunny

Producers Rhys Frake-Waterfield and Scott Jeffrey are building a cinematic universe called the Twisted Childhood Universe out of horror movies based on public domain family friendly stories, starting with Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. This is territory producer Jeff Miller has also dabbled in, as he was behind the recently released Popeye the Slayer Man – and now, Deadline has learned that Miller is launching a “twisted” cinematic universe of his own. This one is called the Twisted Serial Killer Universe, and it looks like it’s going to consist of movies that put unexpected twists on the afterlives of real-life serial killers. The giveaway: the first two movies in this cinematic universe are called Jeffrey Dollmer and Ted Bunny .

Filming has already wrapped on Jeffrey Dollmer, which was directed by Mark Savage from a screenplay by John Doolan, which was based on a story crafted by Miller. The movie will show us what happens when models on a photo shoot are stalked by a doll possessed by the spirit of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Charlie Trepany, Chey Crieger, Juliana Destefano, Adam Huss, Eva Hamilton, Mariah Justice, Scott Asmar, Jabarri Bush, Jane Xi, Tom Parnell, and Sean Michael Conway star, with Brian Joseph Mange as Jeffrey Dahmer. Jeffrey Reddick, the original writer of Final Destination, makes a cameo appearance.

Miller serves as an executive producer alongside Tom Parnell, Brandon Gibbs, and Ronnie D. Lee. George J. Merino is the co-producer and Dylan Matlock the consulting producer. Tony Snegoff and Danielle Juliet Ma are associate producers. Miller told Deadline, “ Mark Savage and the team and I have had a blast bringing this creepy doll to life. Audiences are in for a treat in this over-the-top killer doll film, which will be a great companion piece to Ted Bunny. “

Details on Ted Bunny are being kept under wraps, but we do know that Miller is producing the film with Maralynn Adams and Terror Films. Diana Roman, Zanna Wyant, Brad Satterwhite, and Dee Wallace star in that one, which Michael Fredianelli is directing from a script he wrote with Adams.

What do you think of the idea of the Twisted Serial Killer Universe, Jeffrey Dollmer, and Ted Bunny? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and while you’re scrolling down, take a look at this image from Jeffrey Dollmer: