Final Act images: Hannah Fierman and Douglas Tait take on a masked pickaxe killer

Hannah Fierman and Douglas Tait have both played the killers in horror films, as Fierman is best known for playing Lily the succubus in the horror anthology V/H/S and the spin-off Siren, while Tait has worn the masks of both Jason Voorhees (in the end of Freddy vs. Jason) and Michael Myers (for stunts in Halloween Kills). Now, they’re facing off with a masked killer in the horror film Final Act , which is currently filming at the historic Ritz Theater and other locations in Scranton, Pennsylvania. As the movie makes its way through production, a handful of first-look images have made their way online and can be seen at the bottom of this article.

A co-production between Babe Entertainment, Cannon Fire Productions, and Millman Productions, Final Act concerns paranormal investigators looking into the dark past of a historic theater who find themselves stalked by a mysterious, masked pickaxe killer. Fierman and Tait are joined in the cast by actress and influencer Avaryana Rose (Bitter Souls), Vincent M. Ward (The Walking Dead), Tristan Green (The Great Isabella), Cal Tolentino (Echo Point), Sionne Elise (Dying to Be a Cheerleader), Rosie Dean (The Last Christmas Party), Julian Ford (Matilda: The Musical), Ashlyn Rae (Shadows of the Past), and Ben Stobber (Pretty Boy). A press release notes that Scranton’s own “Chef Von” (Ryan Von Smith) of Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef makes a cameo.

Rose plays the niece of Fierman’s paranormal investigator. Cast members Rose and Green also wrote the film’s screenplay with Brandon Slagle. Michael Su (Bloodthirst) is directing the film, which is being produced by Rob Adkirson, Robert Savakinus, and Jeff Miller. Executive producers are Rob Adkirson and Brandon Gibbs. Consulting producer is Dylan Matlock. Associate Producer is Dennis Garrett. Jolene Marie Richardson is the costume designer, and Jared Sokirka is handling the props and weapons while Jackie Hughes provides special makeup FX.

Adkirson said, “ We are filming in a great old historic theater in Pennsylvania with a superb cast and making a creepy horror whodunit that we think audiences will really dig. “

Does Final Act sound interesting to you? Take a look at the images, then share your thoughts on this Hannah Fierman / Douglas Tait horror film by leaving a comment below.