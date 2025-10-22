Jenna Kanell of Terrifier to star in survival horror film The Hatchery

Jenna Kanell had the nightmarish experience of facing off with Art the Clown in Terrifier, and now Deadline reports that she has signed on to have a nightmarish experience at sea in the survival horror film The Hatchery , where she will be leading an all-female cast.

Currently in pre-production, The Hatchery will be directed by Howard J Ford (The Dead) from a screenplay by Tim Pickett (Tormented). Here’s the synopsis: Eight women awaken in darkness inside a cargo container with no memory of how they got there. Captives of a human trafficking ring, their fight for survival turns even more desperate when a violent storm hurls their container into the ocean. Stranded at sea, they band together against the odds — until one of them begins to change. Her wounds heal unnaturally fast, her strength grows monstrous, and the others realize the truth: she’s not just a victim, but the product of a horrifying experiment. Trapped with a predator, survival takes on a whole new meaning.

Mark Andrews of Skinny Dipped Films (The Fallout) is producing the film. Alliance Media Partners are on board as the worldwide sales agent and will be presenting the project to potential buyers at the American Film Market next month.

Anthony Buckner, AMP’s Head of Sales, Acquisitions, and Distribution, provided the following statement: “ We’re thrilled to be partnering with Howard and the team to bring The Hatchery to AFM. This is a high-concept horror which shines a light on sensitive issues in a way that global audiences can easily relate to. We’re excited to be able to share it with international buyers in Los Angeles. ” Howard J Ford added, “ This project is going to be raw and terrifying – I want audiences to feel trapped in that container with these women as the tension builds and then explodes. Our team will deliver a film that shocks, thrills and stands out. Strap in – it’s going to be a wild ride! ” Sounds interesting to me!

Are you looking forward to watching Jenna Kanell lead the cast of The Hatchery? Share your thoughts on this sea-based survival horror project by leaving a comment below.

In addition to Terrifier (and Terrifier 2), Kanell’s credits include The Bye Bye Man, The Front Man, WandaVision, Young Rock, Renfield, Faceless After Dark, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and more.