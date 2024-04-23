Faceless After Dark: Jenna Kanell of Terrifier stars in meta horror film with a May release date

Jenna Kanell of the Terrifier films stars in the meta horror film Faceless After Dark, playing an actress who starred in a killer clown movie

Jenna Kanell played the role of Tara in the killer clown horror films Terrifier and Terrifier 2 – and now she has the lead role in a meta horror film called Faceless After Dark , in which she plays an actress who’s best known for her work in a killer clown horror film! Dark Sky Films and MPI Media Group are teaming up to give Faceless After Dark a digital and limited theatrical release on May 17th, and you can take a look at the trailer in the embed above.

Directed by Raymond Wood from a screenplay Kanell wrote with Todd Jacobs, the film has the following synopsis: Following her breakout success as the star of a killer clown horror flick, Bowie now finds herself struggling to capitalize on its success. But when she is suddenly held hostage by an unhinged fan posing as that same killer clown, horror becomes her reality as she fights to survive the night and escape before he completes his sinister plan to recreate the film’s fatal plot. Jenna Kanell from the Terrifier franchise gives a tour-de-force performance in this wild, gory ride.

Kanell is joined in the cast by Danny Kang (NCIS Hawai’i), Danielle Lyn (Single Drunk Female), Max Calder (Stranger Things), Michael Aaron Milligan (TV’s The Purge), Kathrine Barnes (Queer as Folk), Jason MacDonald (The Vampire Diaries), and Israel Vaughn (The Righteous Gemstones). According to IMDb, Kanell’s Terrifier co-star Catherine Corcoran makes an appearance as well.

Wood, who also produced the film, previously directed the 2009 drama Lonely Love and the 2016 and 2018 horror movies The Canadoo and 1st Summoning, as well as multiple short films and the web series Jenna Misconstrues Everything (the Jenna in question being Jenna Kanell).

I thought Kanell gave a strong performance in Terrifier and I’m interested in checking out this meta story she has co-written, so I will definitely be taking a look at Faceless After Dark next month.