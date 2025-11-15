Jennifer Lawrence says negative reactions to a movie you pour so much of yourself into can ruin the highs of filmmaking

Everyone knows that negative reviews can make or break a movie before it has had an honest chance to shine in theaters, but what happens when that bad word of mouth spreads to the actors who dedicate themselves to the craft for our entertainment? Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games, American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook), who stars opposite Robert Pattinson in Lynne Ramsey’s psychological thriller Die My Love, is getting candid about this very topic after a rocky launch for her latest film.

“The experience only adds to the dread, because I’ve had so many experiences of working so hard on something, loving something so deeply, and then releasing it to the world, and the world just being like, ‘Boo! Hate you!’ It is so awful,” Lawrence told V magazine. “And [yet] somehow, I read a script, I meet with the director, we get on set, we start doing it, and somehow I’m able to forget that this part of the process will happen. I mean, I’m very blessed and very lucky. But it’s a very scary few months.”

“My husband was so confused because he doesn’t have as much experience with this stuff,” she continued. “So I was telling him about my anxiety, and he was like, ‘But the movie’s incredible.’ And I was like, ‘I know, but that doesn’t matter. People might not get it.’ And he was like, ‘But they’re wrong.’ Like, as if that was supposed to make me feel better.”

In Die My Love, Grace, a writer and young mother, is slowly slipping into madness. Locked away in an old house in and around Montana, she appears increasingly agitated and erratic, leaving her companion, Jackson (Pattinson), increasingly worried and helpless.

JoBlo’s Chris Bumbray reviewed Die My Love for the site, saying it’s an agonizing watch at times, but that Lawrence is quite brilliant throughout her descent into madness. You can read Chris’s full review for Die My Love here.

Are you careful about sharing negative opinions with others? Because the subject is a movie, does that make it fair game to be as harsh as you please? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.