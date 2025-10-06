Mubi releases a new nightmarish trailer for the Jennifer Lawrence/Robert Pattinson thriller Die My Love

Lynne Ramsay returns with a new film in eight years, and it looks like it will pack her usual mean punch. Mubi turned heads when the studio purchased and distributed the provocative film The Substance. Now, the studio has secured the release of the equally provocative Die My Love for this fall on November 7. Mubi has just released a new trailer, which feels like walking through a nightmare.

Scripted by Ramsay and Enda Walsh, Die My Love is said to be “set in a remote forgotten rural area,” with the story centering on a mother who struggles to maintain her sanity as she battles with psychosis . The story is based on a novel by Ariana Harwicz. Lawrence takes on the role of the mother, with Pattinson as her husband and Stanfield as her lover. Also in the cast are Sissy Spacek (Carrie) and Nick Nolte (48 Hrs).

The synopsis says Die My Love is “a drama set in rural Montana. Jennifer Lawrence plays a woman having serious trouble adjusting to motherhood. Robert Pattinson plays her not-always-helpful husband. This is Lynne Ramsay’s blistering depiction of a woman engulfed by love and madness.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi are producing the film through their Excellent Cadaver banner, alongside Martin Scorsese, Andrea Calderwood, and Black Label Media. Black Label Media had also financed the project. Excellent Cadaver provided the following statement: “It’s impossible to convey what it’s like to witness Lynne Ramsay make art. She’s one of one.” With Ramsay at the helm, Scorsese producing, and a strong cast in place, it’s no wonder why Die My Love has already captured the curiosity of many.

In addition to We Need to Talk About Kevin and You Were Never Really Here, Ramsay has previously directed Ratcatcher, Morvern Callar, and multiple short films. Stanfield, who earned an Oscar nomination for his supporting role in Judas and the Black Messiah, can be seen sharing the screen with Mark Wahlberg, Dermot Mulroney, Tony Shalhoub, and Rosa Salazar in the Shane Black crime thriller Play Dirty, starring in an adaptation of the vampire hunter video game El Paso, Elsewhere, and lending his voice to the documentary Ernest Cole: Lost and Found. Meanwhile, Pattinson has Parker Finn’s remake of Andrzej Żuławski’s Possession, and a sequel to The Batman coming our way, and Lawrence is working with A24 on a murder mystery called The Wives and an adaptation of the graphic novel Why Don’t You Love Me?