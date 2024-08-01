Jeremy Renner reacts to Robert Downey Jr. playing Doctor Doom: “That SOB didn’t say anything to me!”

Marvel fans got a big surprise at San Diego Comic-Con when it was revealed that Robert Downey Jr. would be playing Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. Keeping such a big secret was certainly a challenge, and it turns out that Robert Downey Jr. didn’t even spill the beans to his fellow Avengers, with Jeremy Renner telling US Weekly, “ The son of a bitch didn’t say anything to me! “

“ I had no idea. The son of a bitch didn’t say anything to me, ” Renner said. “ We’re good friends. There’s the Avengers family chat. The original six. He said not a peep. I got online and started blowing up his phone like, ‘What’s going on? You’ve been hiding this from us the whole time?’ It’s exciting news. I’m really, really excited about it. “

As for whether Renner might return as Hawkeye in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars, he wouldn’t give a definite answer, but it seems likely. “ You got Downey back in the mix, you got the Russo Brothers back in the mix. This is a direction where Marvel is going to do well, ” Renner said. “ The Avengers movies have always been fan favorites and there’s so many wonderful characters in them. I think it’s going to be challenging to get everyone together. There’s a lot of people. But I am excited about it. We’ll see. I think we’ll probably be doing it. It’s all brand new. They just made the announcement. They got to start figuring it out. “

Renner isn’t the only Marvel actor to comment on Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom news, as Jonathan Majors recently said that he was “ heartbroken ” to be replaced as Marvel’s big bad. Majors added that he “ loves ” the character of Kang, but “ Doctor Doom is wicked. ” When asked if he would still want to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang, Majors said, “ Hell yeah! Hell yeah! I love him. I love Kang. If that’s what the fans want, and that’s what Marvel wants, then let’s roll. Hell yeah. “

Avengers: Doomsday is slated for a May 1, 2026 release, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.