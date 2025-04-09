Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday 4K UHD release gets a trailer

Last September, the folks at Arrow Video gave the 2009 Friday the 13th a 4K release – and now they’re set to give the same treatment to two earlier entries in the franchise, 1993’s Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday and 2001’s Jason X ! Arrow Video will be releasing both of those films on 4K Ultra HD on May 20th, and copies are already available for pre-order on their website. Jason Goes to Hell can be pre-ordered at THIS LINK and Jason X can be pre-ordered HERE. Now, a trailer for Arrow’s 4K remaster of Jason Goes to Hell has dropped online, and you can check that out at the bottom of this article.

Directed by Adam Marcus, who worked on the script with Dean Lorey and Jay Huguely, Jason Goes to Hell has the following description: After dying, coming back, taking Manhattan and dying again, Jason Voorhees is now back as a body snatcher in Jason Goes to Hell, an impossibly fun slice of campy supernatural slasher action! Jason Voorhees is finally dead! Or is he? After being blown to smithereens in a sting operation, the infamous killer’s body is taken to the morgue in Youngstown, Ohio. But Jason can’t be killed so easily, and his stillbeating heart possesses the body of the coroner performing his autopsy. The now body-hopping Jason begins hacking and slashing his way back to his stomping ground of Crystal Lake, where his last living relatives, Diana, her daughter Jessica and her newborn baby Stephanie still reside. Only by them can he be truly killed, and only through them can he be reborn, and Jason is determined to return to full power. Can the last remaining Voorheeses survive long enough to finally send Jason to hell for good? Featuring fan favorite Kane Hodder as Jason and spectacular special effects by industry legends Howard Berger, Robert Kurtzman and Greg Nicotero of KNB EFX Group, Jason Goes to Hell is a madcap entry in one of the most lasting and entertaining franchises of all time!

Arrow Video’s 4K release has the following contents: 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of both the Theatrical Cut and the Unrated Cut – Original lossless stereo and DTS-HD 5.1 surround audio on both cuts – Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing on both cuts – Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin – Double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin – Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by JA Kerswell and original production notes – DISC ONE: THEATRICAL CUT – Introduction to the film by director Adam Marcus – Faces of Death, a brand new interview with special makeup effects creator Robert Kurtzman – Undercover Angel, a brand new interview with actor Julie Michaels – Mixing it Up, a brand new interview with composer Harry Manfredini – The Gates of Hell, an archival interview with director Adam Marcus – Jason vs. Terminator, director Adam Marcus on growing up with the Cunninghams – Über-Jason, an archival interview with Kane Hodder on playing Jason – Additional TV footage, with optional commentary by director Adam Marcus – Theatrical trailer and TV spots – Stills, behind-the-scenes and poster galleries – DISC TWO: UNRATED CUT – Brand new audio commentary with film historians Michael Felsher and Steve “Uncle Creepy” Barton – Archival audio commentary with director Adam Marcus and author Peter Bracke – Archival audio commentary with director Adam Marcus and screenwriter Dean Lorey

