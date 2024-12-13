Jennifer Love Hewitt closes deal to return for I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel

There’s a new sequel to the 1997 slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer (watch it HERE) and its 1998 follow-up I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (watch that one HERE) coming our way from director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge) – and Jennifer Love Hewitt, who played heroine Julie James in the first two films, has just confirmed that she will be returning for this sequel! We’ve known that Hewitt was in negotiations to return for a long time, but today she took to social media to announce that the deal has been made and Julie James is back.

Robinson is directing the film from a screenplay by Leah McKendrick (M.F.A.), which has received some rewrites from Robinson and journalist Sam Lansky. McKendrick told Collider a while back that the new sequel will reckon with “ some big ideas about hero and villain, right and wrong, how your skeletons come back to haunt you. And in the age of the internet and the age where fame is such a revered concept, the creation of TikTok and social media, who is Julie James in a world where there are no secrets anymore? “ McKendrick also said that when she went in to pitch her take to Sony, the most important things they wanted to hear about were “ the accident, the event that kicks it off, and who the killer is. “

The new I Know What You Did Last Summer stars Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Sarah Pidgeon (Tiny Beautiful Things), Tyriq Withers (Atlanta), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), Billy Campbell (The Rocketeer), Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story), Austin Nichols (The Day After Tomorrow), and model / musician Gabbriette, who will be making her feature film acting debut. Robinson’s Do Revenge star Camila Mendes (Riverdale) was attached at one time, but had to drop out due to scheduling issues. It appears that she has been replaced by Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies). I Know What You Did Last Summer and I Still Know What You Did Last Summer cast member Freddie Prinze Jr. recently signed on to reprise the role of Ray Bronson.

Are you glad to hear that Jennifer Love Hewitt is officially on board to reprise the role of Julie James in the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel? Let us know by leaving a comment below. The film is set to reach theatres on July 18, 2025.