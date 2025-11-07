Movie News

JoBlo Movie Clips YouTube channel surpasses 8 million subscribers!

Posted 4 hours ago

Our YouTube channel JoBlo Movie Clips is OUR MOST POPULAR CHANNEL EVER, and it’s always amazing to watch the number of subscribers continue to climb. The channel has now officially surpassed the 8 million subscriber mark, and we are sincerely thankful for every single one of you for helping us reach this milestone! To show our thanks, we will continue to fill the channel with some of the coolest movie clips around. Our followers love to check out movie clips, and we’re glad to provide them with new clips to watch on a regular basis.

Our entire network now has over 21 million subscribers (and nearly 16 BILLION VIEWS!), and JoBlo Movie Clips has been topping the list for a while. Our Animated Channel just hit 5 million subs.

If you’re not a subscriber yet, we’d be glad to add you as one. Just head over to the YouTube channel, then hit the subscribe button and the little bell so you’ll be notified whenever we upload a new video. If you’re not aware of what this channel is all about, here’s the description: JoBlo Movie Clips features all of the latest Hollywood movie clips, classic movie clips, 4K movie clips and any other kind of movie clips you’d want!

A few of the most popular clips from the channel are embedded in this article, and you can check them out below. The list of movies that we have clips from on the channel is very long, and it includes movies that have a lot of fans, movies that don’t have many fans, and even movies that not enough people have seen just yet. Here are some examples that show what a wide range we have: there are clips from Spider-Man, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Challengers, Terminator 2, King Kong, Prometheus, Ghost Rider, The Incredible Hulk, Deadpool & Wolverine, Rambo III, Avatar, Logan, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Jaws, Iron Sky, Jurassic Park, The Last of the Mohicans, Hitman, Hulk, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, The Tomorrow War, Anyone But You, Alien vs. Predator, Hot Shots! Part Deux, Tombstone, Gladiator, The Great Wall, and a whole lot more. There are currently more than 6000 videos on the channel!

Check out the channel and go down the movie clip rabbit hole! As many of you know, JOBLO started solely as this website back in 1998. But, since 2011, we have become one of the most popular movie networks on YouTube, featuring all of the latest in all genres, including JoBlo Sci-Fi 4KJoBlo Action 4KJoBlo HorrorJoBlo Behind-the-Scenes + BloopersJoBlo Celebrity Access, and of course our original channels like JoBlo Originals, Loving the 80’sJoBlo Awfully Good Movies and JoBlo Horror Originals. We most recently concluded a 3-year deal with Paramount and already have agreements with all of the major studios, so our future is looking even brighter! Thank you all for the ongoing support!

